Powerball balloons to $1.09 billion after no winner Monday

KEVIN SHALVEY and VICTORIA ARANCIO
The Powerball has climbed again.

After no ticket matched all five numbers and the bonus ball on Monday night, the $1 billion prize ballooned to $1.09 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday.

Monday's numbers were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and bonus ball 23.

The estimated cash value for Monday's drawing was $483.3 million, Powerball said. It's now up to $527.3 million

PHOTO: A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)
There have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last winner was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won an $842.4 million prize, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

