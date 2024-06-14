9 swimmers you should know for Olympic swimming trials: Kate Douglass, Regan Smith

The moment elite swimmers have been training for the last three years — and, for some, their whole lives — is finally here after a shortened three-year Olympics cycle.

Swimming trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics begin Saturday, as the best American swimmers compete for a coveted spot on the Team USA roster during the nine-day event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Hundreds of swimmers will compete, but only the top-2 finishers in each event will make the team (and top 6 for some relays).

Up to 52 swimmers — 26 each on the men’s and women’s teams — will qualify for the Paris Games, and some of them are familiar stars from previous Olympics, including Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel. Along with athletes attempting to make their first, second, third and sometimes fourth Games, there are a few rising stars fans will want to keep an eye on too.

So ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials, here are nine athletes to know, along with the trials events they’re entered in (but some could scratch).

Katie Ledecky

Entered: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 1500 freestyle

College: Stanford

A swimmer who needs no introduction, 27-year-old Ledecky is first in U.S. rankings in each of the events she’s entered and is the world record holder in the 800 and 1,500 — her most dominant event, which made its Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Games. She should qualify in all four events, assuming she swims them all.

In addition to trying to add to her 10 Olympic medals, seven of them gold, Ledecky is aiming to become just the eighth American swimmer to compete in four Olympic Games.

Caeleb Dressel

Entered: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly

College: Florida

Caeleb Dressel is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

After taking some time away from swimming following the Tokyo Olympics, the 27-year-old swimmer is back and hoping to make his third Olympic team. At trials, he’s entered in the same individual events he swam in Tokyo, but based on his times, he’s got some ground to make up. He’s the fastest American in the 100 fly this year so far but enters trials currently ranked third in the U.S. in the 50 free and is tied for fourth in the 100 free.

Dressel knows nothing but gold at the Olympics as a seven-time Olympic champion.

Kate Douglass

Entered: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM

College: Virginia

If you can’t tell from her lineup, Douglass is one of the most versatile swimmers. It’s nearly unheard of to see a swimmer excel in such drastically different events like the 50 free and 200 breaststroke, but she’s definitely one to watch at trials. The 22-year-old enters trials seeded first in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, and she’s fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

Swimmer Kate Douglass is entered in five events at the Olympic trials.

After winning bronze in the 200 IM in Tokyo, Douglass is a good bet to make the U.S. Olympic team in multiple events.

Jack Alexy

Entered: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

College: Cal

This 21-year-old sprinter isn’t a household name, but that could easily change with a strong outing at trials and — should he make his first Olympic team — in Paris. Especially after standout performances at the 2023 world championships, where he won five medals, including gold in the 4x100 medley relay. On his way to worlds last year, Alexy was the 100 free U.S. national champion and finished second in the 50. Definitely one of the swimmers to beat at trials, he enters the meet ranked second in the 50 free to Ryan Held and first in the 100 free.

Simone Manuel

Entered: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle

College: Stanford

Manuel also took a break from swimming after winning her fifth Olympic medal in Tokyo, and, based on her times, it could be challenging for her to qualify individually for Paris, especially in the two shorter sprint races. However, the 27-year-old sprinter could be a solid pick to make the team via relays if she doesn’t qualify outright for her third Olympic team.

Gretchen Walsh

Entered: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly

College: Virginia

Although Walsh is aiming to make her first Olympic team, she has tremendous star potential, especially after a record-breaking NCAA championship run in March when she won all seven of her events. Olympic trials are obviously on another level, but Walsh has a strong shot. She enters trials ranked third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free, along with being second in the 100 butterfly.

She's looking to make the team with her sister, Alex Walsh, who won Olympic silver in the 200 IM in Tokyo. For trials, Alex is entered in the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke.

Dare Rose

Entered: 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly

College: Cal

Although this isn’t Rose’s first Olympic trials, this is definitely his best shot at making his Olympics debut.. After winning the 100 butterfly at the 2023 U.S. national championships, Rose went on to win bronze in the event in his world championship debut that year. He was also a world champion in the 4x100 medley relay. Going into trials, the 21-year-old is seeded first in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 200 butterfly.

Regan Smith

Entered: 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke

College: Stanford

Another versatile swimmer, the 22-year-old is looking to build on her Olympic resume after winning three medals in Tokyo, including a silver in the 200 butterfly and bronze in the 100 backstroke. She heads into Olympic trials ranked first in the U.S. this year in the 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, and she’s third in the 100 butterfly, behind Walsh and Torri Huske. She should qualify for Paris in multiple events and could make a medley relay team too.

Ryan Murphy

Entered: 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly

College: Cal

Already a two-time Olympian, Murphy is looking to add to his five Olympic medals, four of which are gold. He enters trials with the fastest seed time in his two backstroke events — he’s still the American record-holder in the 100 back from 2016 — but in 2024, he has the second-fastest American time in each event. As for the 100 butterfly, Murphy is seeded sixth at trials but said competing in it in Indianapolis will be a “game-time call.”

