9 photos of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots because college football is absurd

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The Hot Fudge Sundae Pop-Tart mascot performs during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_JFV_bv1_033.JPG

The Pop-Tarts Bowl's debut in 2023 provided some quality entertainment beyond the game with a dramatic strawberry Pop-Tarts mascot living life to the fullest before living out its dream of descending into a giant toaster and getting eaten by victorious Kansas State players.

This year's Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday kicked it up a notch with three mascots, which had epic entrances to the game, sprinkles painted on the sidelines and a working toaster trophy with a catapult feature that surprised ESPN's broadcast booth. There was also a moving tribute to the late strawberry Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot, which came back as a zombie.

The love college football fans have for the Pop-Tarts Bowl is just one example of how absurd and ridiculous the sport is, and it's so much fun.

POP-TARTS BOWL: The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots hysterically ran NFL combine drills on the field

So here are nine comical photos of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots doing their thing at the game between No. 13 Miami (Fla.) and No. 18 Iowa State.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The Wild Berry Pop-Tart mascot performs during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_JFV_bv1_019.JPG

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tart mascot performs during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_JFV_bv1_020.JPG

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The zombie Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot performs during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_JFV_bv1_030.JPG

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The Hot Fudge Sundae Pop-Tart mascot performs during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_JFV_bv1_032.JPG

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The Wild Berry Pop-Tart mascot performs during the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_JFV_bv1_031.JPG

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop Tarts mascots entertain the fans between Iowa State Cyclones and Miami Hurricanes during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_nrs_fo8_0044.jpg

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop Tarts mascots entertain the fans between Iowa State Cyclones and Miami Hurricanes during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_nrs_fo8_0041.jpg

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop Tarts mascots entertain the fans between Iowa State Cyclones and Miami Hurricanes during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-884335 ORIG FILE ID: 20241228_nrs_fo8_0042.jpg

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 9 photos of the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascots because college football is absurd