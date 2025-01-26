There are 8 signature events in 2025 on the PGA Tour. Here's what's new about them

Xander Schauffele plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The Sentry 2024 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club.

The PGA Tour's 2025 season starts off with a bang with The Sentry, a 60-man event made up of 2024 tournament winners as well as the top 50 players in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings.

The Sentry is also the first of eight signature events on the Tour's slate this year. All eight feature a $20 million purse. At five of the eight, the winners gets $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. At three of them – the three player-hosted events – there's a $4 million first-place prize (20 percent of the total purse) plus the 700 points.

Also new to the signatures in 2025:

Each of the seven events after The Sentry will have a minimum field size of 72

The three player-hosted events will have a cut after 36 holes to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead

The other five signature events will not have a cut

While each event will offer four sponsor exemptions (restricted to PGA Tour members), there will be one additional exemption available for players with 80 or more career wins on the PGA Tour (we're looking at you, Tiger Woods)

Here's the lineup of the eight signature events in 2025.

The Sentry

Chris Kirk during the trophy ceremony after winning The Sentry 2024 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club.

When: Jan. 2-5

Where: Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England walks up the eighth fairway with retired professional footballer Gareth Bale of Wales prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 01, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When: Jan. 30 to Feb. 2

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

The Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy putts on the second hole green as Harold Varner III watches during the third round of the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo by Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

When: Feb. 13-16

Where: Torrey Pines South, La Jolla, California (moved from its original location at Riviera Country Club due to devastating fires in the Pacific Palisades area of Southern California)

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Volunteers polish the trophy during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

When: March 3-9

Where: Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando

RBC Heritage

A tee box marker at the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When: April 14-20

Where: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Truist Championship

A view of the 18th hole green during the second round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

When: May 8-11

Where: The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia(formerly the Wells Fargo Championship)

The Memorial Tournament

Jason Day signs autographs during a practice round for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

When: May 29 - June 1

Where: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy fist-bumps a fan while walking to the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2023.

When: June 19-22

Where: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: New details about the 8 signature events on the PGA Tour in 2025