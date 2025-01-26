There are 8 signature events in 2025 on the PGA Tour. Here's what's new about them
The PGA Tour's 2025 season starts off with a bang with The Sentry, a 60-man event made up of 2024 tournament winners as well as the top 50 players in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings.
The Sentry is also the first of eight signature events on the Tour's slate this year. All eight feature a $20 million purse. At five of the eight, the winners gets $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points. At three of them – the three player-hosted events – there's a $4 million first-place prize (20 percent of the total purse) plus the 700 points.
Also new to the signatures in 2025:
Each of the seven events after The Sentry will have a minimum field size of 72
The three player-hosted events will have a cut after 36 holes to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead
The other five signature events will not have a cut
While each event will offer four sponsor exemptions (restricted to PGA Tour members), there will be one additional exemption available for players with 80 or more career wins on the PGA Tour (we're looking at you, Tiger Woods)
Here's the lineup of the eight signature events in 2025.
The Sentry
When: Jan. 2-5
Where: Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When: Jan. 30 to Feb. 2
Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
The Genesis Invitational
When: Feb. 13-16
Where: Torrey Pines South, La Jolla, California (moved from its original location at Riviera Country Club due to devastating fires in the Pacific Palisades area of Southern California)
Arnold Palmer Invitational
When: March 3-9
Where: Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando
RBC Heritage
When: April 14-20
Where: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Truist Championship
When: May 8-11
Where: The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia(formerly the Wells Fargo Championship)
The Memorial Tournament
When: May 29 - June 1
Where: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
Travelers Championship
When: June 19-22
Where: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
