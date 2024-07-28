8 high-flying Simone Biles photos from Olympic qualification as she deals with injury scare

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the vault in women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports ORIG FILE ID: 20240728_jcd_no5_0826.JPG

It sounds like Simone Biles dealt with an injury scare during women's gymnastics qualification at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but that she'll be OK and able to continue her quest for more medals.

Per USA TODAY Sports' Tom Schad, after she hurt her leg in some way after her beam routine: "When asked if she would classify Biles' injury as 'minor,' [coach] Cecile Landi said, 'I don't know, I'm not a doctor.' Any concerns about Biles competing Tuesday, or later in the week? 'No. Not at the moment, no,' Landi said.

That's huge if that continues to be the case. As we wait for further info, we can tell you that she advanced to the all-around final. The photos are, as always, amazing. Check them out:

