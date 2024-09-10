8 great photos of Dawn Staley and South Carolina celebrating their 2024 championship at the White House

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a photograph during an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team visited the White House on Monday, and it looks like they had a blast.

The Gamecocks were in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their spectacular undefeated season and 2023-2024 national championship. Per a long-standing tradition, there is a photo op and usually, a custom jersey is shared with the sitting president.

Of course, President Joe Biden fully took advantage of the opportunity and seemed totally stoked to see South Carolina. Biden smiled away with Staley and her players for several moments, and the photos of the celebration are the best.

Here are eight pictures of Dawn Staley and South Carolina living it up at the White House:

1.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden and South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley arrive for a celebration of the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

2.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden attends an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

3.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley speaks during an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

4.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley (2nd-L) reacts as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

5.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley (R), speaks during an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

6.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: Guards Bree Hall (L) and Te-Hina Paopao (C) presents U.S. President Joe Biden with a team jersey during an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

7.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: Guards Bree Hall (L) and Te-Hina Paopao (2nd-L) presents U.S. President Joe Biden with a team jersey during an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

8.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. President Joe Biden and South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley depart an event to celebrate the 2023-2024 University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball NCAA championship team in the East Room at the White House on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Gamecocks ended their season undefeated and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 for their third NCAA Championship with Head Coach Dawn Staley. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 8 great photos of Dawn Staley and South Carolina celebrating their 2024 championship at the White House