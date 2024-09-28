8 big changes from Arteta | Expected Arsenal line-up (4-3-3) vs Leicester City with Raya & Trossard decisions made

Arsenal take on Leicester City in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners returned to winning ways with a resounding 5-1 triumph over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

They will be aiming for another victory against the Foxes this afternoon. Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make plenty of changes from midweek.

The regular starters are expected to return to the playing XI, but goalkeeper David Raya remains doubtful with a muscle injury picked up last weekend.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Line-up:

Raya has yet to fully recover from the injury sustained during his goalkeeping heroics at Manchester City. 16-year-old Jack Porter made a surprise debut against Bolton as Neto was Cup-tied.

We anticipate Neto to make his Gunners debut this afternoon as Raya may not be risked unless he is completely fit. He could return for the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

In defence, it should be the same back four from the City game. Three changes are expected with Jurrien Timber, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes replacing Josh Nichols, Jakub Kiwior and Miles Lewis-Skelly.

Timber and Riccardo Calafiori should feature in the right and left-back positions with Saliba and Magalhaes continuing their brilliant partnership in the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Ben White has been carrying a minor knee issue and could start on the bench once more.

Thomas Partey had a nervy start at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, but he was much better in the second half. The Ghanaian should start from the number six role against the Foxes.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are expected to complete the midfield. Based on the Bolton game, Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri are likely to drop to the substitutes’ bench for today’s encounter.

Bukayo Saka has been on an assist-making spree in the top-flight and he is guaranteed to start on the right wing.

Gabriel Martinelli should reclaim his position on the left wing following his assist for Calafiori’s wonder goal at City.

Gabriel Jesus lacked the cutting edge with his decision-making on Wednesday night. We expect Leandro Trossard to lead the line after his one-game suspension.

The Belgian star could interchange places with Havertz. Jesus and Sterling should drop to the bench from midweek.

How Arsenal could line up vs Leicester