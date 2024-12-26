76ers star Joel Embiid falls during warmups but remains in lineup for matchup with Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid wasn't going to let a pregame stumble keep him from playing the rival Boston Celtics in one of the NBA's marquee games.

Embiid got caught up in a barrier used to keep courtside fans away from the players and fell to the parquet floor during pregame warmups, twisting his right ankle. He took a while to return to the court before the the opening tip, but he played 31 minutes and scored 27 points with nine rebounds in the Sixers' 118-114 victory over the defending NBA champions.

“It was a little sore, but it was Christmas,” Embiid said after soaking both ankles in tubs of ice in the Philadelphia locker room following the game. “I've got to play on Christmas.”

Embiid was shooting near the sideline about 45 minutes before tipoff and fell to the parquet after backing up into the security barrier and the guard next to it. The 2023 NBA MVP grabbed his right ankle and remained on the court for a minute before walking off to the locker room.

When the Sixers returned to the court for a separate shooting session a few minutes before the tipoff, Embiid was late to join them. He eventually did come out and warmed up as usual, then took the opening tip against Boston's Kristaps Porzingis.

Embiid had 18 points and six rebounds in the first half, and he finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the game. He hit four free throws to clinch the game in the final minutes, including a pair after he came away limping from a drive to the basket with 2:09 left and the Sixers leading by three.

“It was the other (ankle),” Embiid said with a shrug. “My luck.”

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 21.3 points and seven rebounds per game this season — far below his career averages. He has missed all but nine games due to left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

“You can’t feel bad about yourself,” he said. “Life is life; it happens. You do whatever is necessary to get better and get back on the floor. But it is tough. But, you know, what can you do? Some of them are unfortunate so you’ve just got to deal with it and you know take it in and get better.”

Embiid wore a mask while playing in just his third game since the sinus fracture. He was ejected from his previous game, on Monday against San Antonio, after picking up his second technical foul in the second quarter for arguing with referee Jenna Schroeder.

