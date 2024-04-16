76ers meet the Heat for play-in game

Miami Heat (46-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE 76ers -4.5; over/under is 207.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The 76ers and Heat square off to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat take the court in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner claims the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The 76ers are 31-21 against conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 23-24 record against opponents over .500.

The Heat are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. Miami scores 110.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The 76ers' 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.8% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 17 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Terry Rozier is averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), KJ Martin: day to day (toe), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (back).

Heat: Terry Rozier: day to day (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Duncan Robinson: day to day (facet).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press