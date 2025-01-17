76ers' Joel Embiid out 7 to 10 more days after increased swelling in left knee

Between injuries and suspensions, Embiid has played in just 13 games this season

Joel Embiid has played in just 13 games this season for the 76ers. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Already beset by injuries this season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be out an additional seven to 10 days after experiencing swelling in his left knee, the team announced Friday. The injury, which Embiid had dealt with earlier in the season, worsened after an on-court workout Thursday.

Embiid has missed the past six games with a left foot sprain, which the 76ers said had healed. Embiid will miss a three-game road trip to face the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, per the team.

Between injuries and suspensions, Embiid has played in 13 of the Sixers' 39 games this season.

It's been a rough few months for the 30-year-old center, who started the 2024-25 season by missing the season opener with an apparent knee injury, an ailment that launched a league investigation that led to the 76ers getting fined $100,000. Then there was Embiid's three-game suspension in November, after shoving a reporter in a heated altercation. And then he was called out by teammate Tyrese Maxey for being late to a team meeting.

Between it all, there have been injuries: Embiid missed time with left knee swelling in November, then a sinus fracture in December, which was supposed to sideline him for a week but kept him out for only one game. Then it was his foot sprain and now his knee again.

In the games he has played, Embiid's performance has been varied. He's averaged 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 29:28 minutes per games across the 13 that he's played. He has also picked up technicals and ejections, and hasn't helped the 76ers get many wins.

It is unclear whether Embiid, the 2023 league MVP, will return to form this season. In the meantime, Philadelphia is struggling without him. The team is 15-24 and out of playoff position. Jared McCain, the team's exciting rookie, is out for the season with a torn meniscus; KJ Martin and Kyle Lowry have also missed time. Paul George, the team's major offseason acquisition, is bored playing center. Overall, things are looking a little bleak right now for the 76ers.