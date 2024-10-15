76ers forward Paul George's hyperextended left knee 'checks out OK,' coach Nick Nurse says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George did not appear to suffer any long-term damage to a hyperextended left knee suffered in a preseason game.

“Everything checks out OK,” coach Nick Nurse told reporters Tuesday at the team's New Jersey complex.

George attended Tuesday's practice and was scheduled for more tests later in the day.

Even before the injury, George was not scheduled to play in Wednesday's preseason game against Brooklyn. Nurse said there was no additional timetable for how long George could be out and more would be known after additional imaging is completed.

A nine-time All-Star, George was injured when his knee buckled on a defensive play in the second quarter of Monday's game against Atlanta. He scored eight points in 12 minutes in a 104-89 victory.

“I felt that it hyperextended, and immediately it was, all right, I need to get taken out and (looked at), but if you ask me, I’m not too concerned about it,” George told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Sixers have been cautious with their star players and shut down center Joel Embiid on Sunday for the rest of the preseason for what they called left knee management.

The Sixers — who signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract as a free agent this summer — are his fourth team, after seven years with Indiana, two with Oklahoma City and the last five as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s a six-time All-NBA selection and has averaged 20.8 points over 14 NBA seasons.

With George joining the 2023 NBA MVP in Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers were expected to boast one of the most formidable trios in the league as they try to put together a nucleus that can compete with NBA champion Boston.

George played 76 games last season, the first time he played more than 56 since 2018-19.

