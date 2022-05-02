The 75+ best last-minute Mother's Day 2022 deals on flowers, chocolate and fashion

Shop the best Mother's Day 2022 deals right now for huge savings on flowers, chocolate, handbags, home goods and so much more.

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8 and if you are doing some last-minute shopping for that special something for the wonderful moms in your life, we're here to help. We rounded up all the best last-minute Mother's Day 2022 gifts, deals and sales you can still shop to impress your mom with a present she'll truly love this May.

Whether you're looking for gift deals on more traditional presents like flowers and chocolates or something a little more luxe like sparkly jewelry, a do-it-all kitchen gadget or a trendy handbag, you can shop all that and more right now—and for wallet-friendly prices, too.

Keep scrolling to shop all the best Mother's Day 2022 deals on heartwarming gifts right now.

The 10 best Mother's Day 2022 deals

Mother's Day 2022 flower sales

Find flowers your mom will love by shopping these excellent Mother's Day 2022 sales.

1-800 Flowers: If you want to give your mom an early Mother's Day gift you can save 15% on select flower arrangements right now at 1-800 Flowers—just use coupon code FLOWERS at checkout to scoop the savings.

Bouqs: Sign up for a Bouqs subscription to save as much as 30% on select bouquets right now. Save even more by creating a user account for 20% off your first order and $10 off shipping.

From You Flowers: Show mom you care by sending her a custom flower arrangement. Shop roses, lilies, sunflowers and more and use coupon code AFF to enjoy 10% off sitewide.

FTD: Pick up fresh plants and flower arrangements any mom is sure to love and enjoy 20% off your purchase when you enter your email.

ProFlowers: Shop hydrangea plants and tulip arrangements right now and enjoy 15% off your entire purchase when you sign up with your email.

The Sill: If your mom is more into plants than she is flowers, you can't go wrong with a potted plant from The Sill. Sign up for email notifications today to snag 15% off your first purchase.

Venus et Fleur: Gift your mom a stunning box of roses this Mother's Day that will last all year. Shop best-sellers at Venus et Fleur and use coupon code MOM22 to enjoy free shipping on all orders of $250 or more.

Mother's Day 2022 chocolate sales

Shop Mother's Day 2022 gifts on chocolate and deluxe food items from Godiva, Harry & David, Lindt and more.

Dylan's Candy Bar: Looking for chocolate and candy deals? Shop the sale section for discounts on mouthwatering sweets and enjoy 20% off your first order when you enter your email address.

Godiva: Get 15% off your first Godiva order when you enter your email address. Plus, use coupon code FREESHIP45 for free shipping on all orders of $45 or more.

Goldbelly: Surprise mom with a sweet treat or savory meal from one of the restaurants or bakeries featured on Goldbelly. Plus, get $15 off your first order when you enter your email and enjoy free shipping too.

Harry & David: Shop Harry & David to get huge savings on chocolate and luxury food items. Spend $99 or more and get $15 off, spend $149 or more and get $30 off or spend $199 or more and get $50 with the coupon code HD50 at checkout.

Lindt: Treat your mom to sweet Swiss truffles from Lindt. Shop the Mother's Day sale to save 25% when your purchase any two gifts through Thursday, May 5.

Mother's Day 2022 jewelry sales

Shop these Mother's Day 2022 sales for stellar savings on necklaces, rings, bracelets and more.

Baublebar: If you're shopping for a sentimental jewelry gift, a personalized bracelet or necklace could be a great option. Save 20% sitewide at Baublebar with coupon code BB20 at checkout now through Sunday, May 8.

Brilliant Earth: For a limited time, shop must-have Mother's Day jewelry and receive a free pair of diamond earrings with purchases of $1,000 or more.

InvisaWear: Prioritize you mom's safety this Mother's Day by shopping stylish jewelry that doubles as an S.O.S device at InvisaWear. Shop the Mother's Day sale today to save up to 25% on customer-favorite pieces.

Karma and Luck: For jewelry with a deeper meaning, Karma and Luck has all your shopping needs covered. Use code MOTHER30 to save an extra 30% on the Women's and Tree of Life collections now.

Kendra Scott: Snag diamonds, pearls and timeless custom jewelry pieces for mom right now at Kendra Scott. Save 20% off select necklaces, earrings and bracelets for a limited time.

Love Is Project: For cute bohemian pieces, head to Love Is Project to shop massive markdowns on bracelets, charms and more. Save 30% sitewide through tonight, May 2 when you use coupon code MOTHERSDAY30 at checkout.

Mejuri: We love Mejuri jewelry and many of the brand's best-selling pieces ring up for less than $150. Shop must-have jewelry and enjoy free shipping on all orders ahead of Mother's Day 2022. Plus, get 10% off your first purchase when you enter your email.

Mint & Lily: For the cutest personalized necklaces, rings and bracelets, head to Mint & Lily. Use coupon code ML15 at checkout to enjoy 15% off select items at checkout.

Pandora: Pandora is dishing out free bracelets valued at $85 with purchases of $150 or more while supplies last. Meanwhile, the retailer is also offering free shipping on all Mother's Day 2022 orders—just be sure to make your purchase by today, May 2 to get your goods by Mother's Day.

Zales: Shop Mother's Day specials for savings of up to 50% on stylish rings, bracelets, necklaces and more. Just be sure to purchase ready-to-ship items by 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 5 for delivery by Mother's Day.

Mother's Day 2022 fashion and beauty sales

For a fashionable Mother's Day gift your mom will love, head to Kate Spade Surprise, Banana Republic Factory and more.

Aerie: Beach season is right around the corner. Treat mom to a new swimsuit starting at just $20 and scoop stellar savings on leggings, sports bras, bralettes and more.

American Eagle: Score 30% off your entire purchase when you buy a top and a pair of shorts.

Ann Taylor: Looking for spring fashion pieces your mom will love? Head to Ann Taylor to save 40% off all sale styles and give mom a chic wardrobe refresh on a budget.

Banana Republic Factory: Looking for the perfect gift for the stylish mama in your life? Score savings of up to 60% on posh and preppy clothes right now. Plus, get an extra 15% off your entire purchase.

Bombas: Bombas is a sock brand that gives back with every pair of socks purchased. The brand created a sock specifically for donating to homeless shelters (socks are the most requested item at most shelters). Right now, you can use coupon code COMFORT20 to snag 20% off your first Bombas order and give mom a thoughtful Mother's Day gift.

Coach Outlet: Shop at Coach Outlet to score up to 70% purses and handbags. Even better, when you buy a bag, you can get a wallet for 20% off.

Columbia: Looking for a present for your adventurous mom? Save big on outdoor essentials—including jackets, pants and boots—by shopping Columbia's massive sale section.

Glasses USA: If your mom needs a new pair of sunnies or reading glasses, GlassesUSA has you covered. Shop the brand's best-selling frames and enjoy buy one, get one free specials on select sunglasses and eyeglasses with coupon code BOGOFREE.

J.Crew: Jazz up your mom's wardrobe by shopping women's dresses for up to 40% off at J.Crew right now.

Kate Spade: Treat your mom with a cute new Kate Spade purse this Mother's Day. Head to Kate Spade to save 25% on tons of most-wanted styles now through Sunday, May 8 when you use coupon code MOTHERSDAY at checkout.

Lane Bryant: Whether you're looking for loungewear or wedding guest attire, Lane Bryant has all your Mother's Day gift needs covered. Ranking as one of our favorite places to shop for plus-sized clothing, the size-inclusive retailer is offering up to 60% off sitewide.

lululemon: If on-trend activewear is on your mom's wish list this Mother's Day, lululemon has you covered. Shop the brand's We Made Too Much section to save big on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more.

Loft: Through today, May 2, shop the Loft Friends and Family sale to save 40% off your entire purchase when you use the coupon code FRIENDS at checkout.

Michael Kors: Through Monday, May 9, Michael Kors is offering 25% off stylish Mother's Day gifts including must-have handbags and accessories.

Nike: For mom's that love a good gym sesh, pick up sneakers, activewear and more at up to 40% off right now at Nike.

Nordstrom: Browse Nordstrom's massive sale section to save big on men's, women's and kids' fashion from Nordstrom Made brands like Zella, BP. and more.

Old Navy: Stock up on spring style staples this Mother's Day at Old Navy. Shop styles starting at just $8 and save up to 60% on sale items today. When you sign up for text alerts from Old Navy, you can get a $10 coupon to spend too.

REI: REI is currently hosting its Spring Savings event through today, May 2 with savings of up to 74% on tons of women's clothing and accessories from Patagonia, The North Face and more.

Urban Outfitters: Snag 25% off shorts at Urban Outfitters' or shop their recently updated clearance section for even more savings. Plus, you can sign up for a UO UP annual membership to save 15% on every purchase.

Victoria's Secret: Shop the swimwear section to get bikini tops and bottoms for just $22.50 each or get a one-piece swimsuit for $45.

Mother's Day 2022 home and kitchen sales

Shop Mother's Day 2022 deals on home goods, kitchen essentials and more now.

Anthropologie: Shop the brand's limited-time home sale to save up to 20% on furniture and home decor.

Ashley Furniture: Shop huge rollbacks on best-selling furnishings and save as much as 65% on select furniture right now.

Bed Bath & Beyond: For mom that want to refresh their home for spring, you can save up to 50% on select Our Table kitchen accessories.

Crowd Cow: For busy moms, the gift of grocery deliveries could be a dream come true. Sign her up for a Reviewed-approved Crowd Cow meat subscription, and get two free pounds of ground beef with every delivery.

Frontgate: Want to help mom relax poolside this summer? Save up to 20% off pool essentials right now at Frontgate or get an extra 15% off when you enter your email.

HSN: Shop tons of markdown's on home goods and kitchen essentials in HSN's sale section and use discount code HELLO10 at checkout to get an extra $10 off your first order.

Lowe's: Find the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms who love to garden by browsing markdowns at Lowe's SpringFest 2022 sale. Snag epic savings on everything from paint to outdoor essentials.

Our Place: Our Place's Spring Super sale is finally here with sitewide savings of up to 20%. Get the Always Pan we love for $30 off or opt for the Perfect Pot for $40 off.

Overstock: Celebrate Mother's Day 2022 by shopping Overstock's Spring Super sale. During the shopping event you can save up to 70% on outdoor furnishings, mattresses and home decor.

Sur La Table: Looking for a Mother's Day gift for moms who love to cook? Snag top-tier cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more for an additional 20% off when you use the coupon code MOM22 at checkout.

Target: Impress mom this Mother's Day with kitchen essentials from Target. Save up to 40% off cookware, small appliances and more during the spring home sales event.

QVC: Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code FRIEND to get $10 off your first order.

Walmart: Shop deep discounts on kitchen items, home goods, patio furniture, smart tech and so much more today at Walmart.

Wayfair: Head to Wayfair to scoop huge savings on everything you need for your home this Mother's Day 2022. Save big on furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and more.

West Elm: Make your mom's home sparkle this Mother's Day by shopping warehouse deals at West Elm and snagging in-stock furniture for as much as 40% off.

Mother's Day 2022 tech sales

Best Buy, Apple and HP have some of the best Mother's Day deals on tech right now.

Apple: Does your mom love staying on top of all the latest tech trends? Head to Apple today to scoop the new 2022 iPhone SE for as much as $650 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Beats Earbuds: Gift mom a pair of wireless earbuds that she will use all the time. Right now, you can save up to 33% on a variety of Beats earbuds at Amazon.

Best Buy: Shop Best Buy's sale section to scoop major markdowns on TVs, home appliances, smart tech and so much more.

HP: For top-of-the-line tech check out HP's epic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more. Browse the retailer's selection of weekly deals for huge savings on all the hottest tech available right now.

iRobot: Head to Amazon to get the iRobot Roomba j7+ for just $599 today for the ultimate Mother's Day gift—you'll save $200.99 off the $799.99 retail price. In testing, we found the robot vacuum had excellent navigation, good cleaning performance and picked up nearly as much dirt as a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week (9.35 grams, to be exact).

Samsung: Shop steep savings on on some of Samsung's hottest tech items, including the new Galaxy S22 Ultra and Bespoke French door refrigerator.

Mother's Day 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Treat your mom to a good night's sleep with these Mother's Day 2022 deals on beds and bedding.

Avocado: Update your mom's sleep setup with a best-selling mattress from Avocado. During this huge sleep sale you can snag two free pillows with many mattress purchase using coupon code APRIL22 or save $100 on a top-notch bed frame with discount code FRAMED.

Awara: If you're after dreamy deals, Awara's ongoing sale is a great place to shop. For a limited time you can save $400 on top-rated Awara mattresses.

Brooklinen: Pick up a new set of cozy sheets mom will love during Brooklinen's Birthday sale. Save 20% off sitewide, including deep discounts on sheet and towel sets.

Brooklyn Bedding: Give mom the gift of rest this Mother's Day 2022. Get a new mattress for less right now at Brooklyn Bedding's Spring Refresh sale and save 25% off sitewide through tomorrow, May 3.

DreamCloud: For a mattress as fluffy as a cloud, take advantage of DreamCloud's impressive sleep sale. Shop now to save $200 and get as much as $499 worth of free bed accessories with select mattress purchases.

Helix Sleep: Save big on mattresses and get two free pillows with select purchases right now. Enjoy as much as $350 off your total purchase with coupon code MDSALE350.

Nectar: Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, they're up to $100 off. Better still, when you buy select Nectar mattresses you'll also get up to $499 in free sleep accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows.

Purple: Treat your mom to a good night's rest with Purple mattresses for up to $200 off and get up to $200 in free bedding, pillows and more included when you shop right now.

Saatva: We love Saatva mattresses and, right now, they're on mega sale. Treat your mom or grandma to a luxe resort-style mattress this Mother's Day and save as much as $350 on select Saatva mattresses.

Mother's Day 2022 lifestyle sales

Shop lifestyle deals for mom from the likes of Academy, shopDisney, Chewy and more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Get sports equipment and outdoor gear for the fitness mom in your life right now at Academy. Shop the clearance section to save big on tons of popular items, including hiking gear and bikes.

AncestryDNA: Now through Sunday, May 8, shop the AncestryDNA Mother's Day sale and snag the standard AncestryDNA kit for $59—that's $40 off the usual $99 price tag. We chose the AncestryDNA testing kit as the best DNA test for revealing your roots thanks to its expansive database and in-depth results.

Chewy: Now through tomorrow, May 3, when you buy select dog and cat food and treats, you can get a free toy or bowl with coupon code FREEITEM.

MasterClass: Gift your mom a membership to the online learning service during this rare Mother's Day sale now through Monday, May 9 that features two of its three annual memberships for up to 35% off.

Michaels: Creative moms will love unwrapping a fun new craft from Michaels. Save 20% on all regular price purchases when you enter discount code 22MADEBYYOU at checkout.

Mirror: For the mom who is a fitness fanatic, pick up the Mirror for $200 off and get free shipping and installation worth $450 now through Monday, May 9.

shopDisney: Is your mom is a big Marvel, Pixar or Disney fan? Shop these shopDisney deals to save up to 40% on clothing, accessories, toys and more.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Mother's Day 2022 will be observed on Sunday, May 8. Each year, Mother's Day is celebrated in the United States on the second Sunday in May.

What are the best Mother's Day 2022 deals?

Some of the best last-minute Mother's Day 2022 deals you can shop right now include markdowns on flowers, jewelry, chocolate, fashion pieces and home goods. No matter what's on your mom's wish list this May, we found tons of deals that are sure to please. For impressive discounts on fresh flower arrangements, head to Bouqs and 1-800 Flowers. Meanwhile, for the best stylish savings you can shop massive markdowns today at Zales, Anthropologie, Kate Spade Surprise and lululemon.

How long do Mother's Day 2022 deals last?

We saw the first Mother's Day 2022 deals drop last week and expect to see several more discounts on jewelry, clothing, handbags, home goods and more in the days and weeks ahead. Although exact end dates have yet to be announced for many of the best Mother's Day 2022 sales, we anticipate markdowns to continue through the end of the day on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8.

Where should I shop for Mother's Day 2022 deals?

If you're not sure where to shop for the best Mother's Day 2022 deals, we've got you covered. For tech savings, Best Buy is sure to have everything you need, while Target and Walmart are some of our favorite places to shop for gifts for every type of mom. Zales is one of our go-to places to shop for affordable jewelry and we love ordering plants and flower arrangements from Bouqs, The Sill and 1-800 Flowers.

