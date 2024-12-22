7 Tiger and Charlie Woods photos after PNC Championship playoff

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods line up a put on the sixth green during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tiger and Charlie Woods had quite the weekend at the PNC Championship. The tournament highlights the best of the golf world's father-son duos, with Tiger Woods and 15-year-old Charlie Woods taking center stage for many.

Fans were already enamored with the two after Tiger had the best reaction to Charlie's hole-in-one at the tournament early on Sunday. Then later in the day, the two were the runners up at the PNC Championship after a playoff hole against Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer. Between the result and some hilarious moments between the two, it was quite the weekend for the pair, that's for sure!

With the tournament done and dusted, here are the best photos from Tiger and Charlie Woods taking it all in after the PNC Championship victory.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Charlie Woods of the United States react to a putt on the ninth green as his father Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Charlie Woods of the United States prepares to putt on the ninth green as his father Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Charlie Woods of the United States react to a putt on the ninth green with his father Tiger Woods of the United States during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods what to putt on the 18th hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods son Charlie Woods and daughter Sam Woods during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods talk to media after their first round during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

