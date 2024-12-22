7 Tiger and Charlie Woods photos after PNC Championship playoff
mary clarke
·1 min read
Tiger and Charlie Woods had quite the weekend at the PNC Championship. The tournament highlights the best of the golf world's father-son duos, with Tiger Woods and 15-year-old Charlie Woods taking center stage for many.
Fans were already enamored with the two after Tiger had the best reaction to Charlie's hole-in-one at the tournament early on Sunday. Then later in the day, the two were the runners up at the PNC Championship after a playoff hole against Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer. Between the result and some hilarious moments between the two, it was quite the weekend for the pair, that's for sure!
