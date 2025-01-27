7 adorable postgame videos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating the Chiefs' AFC title win on the field

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Just as she has done for most of the Chiefs' home games this season, Taylor Swift was in attendance on Sunday to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play for yet another trip to the Super Bowl.

And with the AFC Championship Game win, we got to see the 14-time Grammy winner make her way down from the suite at Arrowhead Stadium to join Kelce on the field for the trophy presentation.

The scenes did not disappoint. Joined by Travis' mother, Donna, Swift greeted the Chiefs tight end before making her way back into the tunnel locked arms and all. The broadcast didn't pick up the entire exchange, but reporters on the field did capture plenty of close-up footage from the superstar couple.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce celebrate the Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl.



pic.twitter.com/jv8tfbvBE1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

🏈| Travis Kelce is life's biggest winner pic.twitter.com/XAkoeVHQbR — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) January 27, 2025

What a moment for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ixC0gAiFh6 — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

Travis and Taylor soaking it all in pic.twitter.com/3XtT1Z6DIO — Micaela Dea (@MicaelaDeaTV) January 27, 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/YfVwywonpR — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) January 27, 2025

Travis Kelce headed to back from the on field celebration with Taylor Swift. #Chiefskingdom @TheFan965 pic.twitter.com/XAaXoXjEZJ — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) January 27, 2025

Travis and Taylor after the game. pic.twitter.com/9r4dyIJxhk — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) January 27, 2025

