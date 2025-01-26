There have been 6 repeat winners of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Will Wyndham Clark be 7th?

There have been six golfers who have been repeat winners at the PGA Tour stop now known as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Five of them have won it since it's been played along the Monterey Peninsula.

The event has had a few names over the years. It's also been played on different golf courses. The very first rendition was dubbed the Pro-Amateur Golf Championship and it was held in Rancho Sante Fe, California. The tournament was better known perhaps as the Bing Crosby National Pro-Amateur and many people simply referred to it as the Crosby Clambake.

In 1947, it moved north and was played that first year on three golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Cypress Point Club and Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Spyglass Hill later joined the rotation.

The seventh hole during the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Back-to-back winners of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sam Snead won the inaugural tournament in 1937 at Rancho Santa Fe. Perhaps a prelude of things to come regarding weather, the 36-hole tournament was reduced to just 18 when the first round was washed out by heavy rains.

The first repeat winner after moving north to Pebble Beach was Cary Middlecoff in 1955 and 1956. The tournament was staged at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Cypress Point Country Club and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Jack Nicklaus won the tournament back-to-back in 1972 and 1973 at Pebble Beach, Cypress Point and Spyglass Hill.

Tom Watson won it in 1977 at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula and Cypress Point and when he repeated in 1978, he did so at Pebble Beach, Cypress Point and Spyglass Hill.

Mark O'Meara won the event five times in all and repeated in 1989 and 1990, doing so at Pebble Beach, Cypress Point and Spyglass Hill for each. The 1990 event was the final time Cypress Point was part of the tournament's rotation.

The most recent back-to-back winner of the tournament was Dustin Johnson in 2009 and 2010. DJ did it at Pebble Beach, Poppy Hills and Spyglass Hill in 2009 and at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill in 2010. Prior to Wyndham Clark's weather-shortened victory at Pebble in 2024, Johnson was the last to be declared the 54-hole champ in the event, doing so in 2009.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Wyndham Clark will attempt become a repeat winner at Pebble Beach