6 notable players among those who missed the cut at the PGA Tour’s 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

The field of 132 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was reduced Friday night after the cut came in at 2 under, and that sent 65 players to Saturday’s third round.

It’s not the most star-studded field on the PGA Tour this season, but there were still some notable names among the 67 who failed to make the weekend at Vidanta Vallarta, a 7,456-yard golf course where Tony Finau – who is tied for ninth – is the defending champion.

Still up for grabs for those playing is the $1,458,000 first-place prize as well as a Masters invite, if one is not already secured by the man who hoists the trophy come Sunday.

Here’s a closer look at some who didn’t.

Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman chips on the 10th hole during the first round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, Hoffman was up three late on Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open before falling short in a playoff. Last week at the Genesis, he made the cut but finished solo 50th out of the 51 golfers who made the weekend. This week in Mexico, Hoffman shot 72-70 to finish even par.

Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Fox is ranked 36th in the OWGR, one of the highest-ranked players who headed to Vidanta but he just couldn’t get anything going, shooting 71-73 to finish 2 over. He had only six birdies over 36 holes.

Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. (Photo: Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)

Molinari made his 201st start on the PGA Tour this week. He also made early reservations to fly home Friday night after scores of 74-70. Molinari missed 12 cuts in 18 outings last season and failed to record a top 10. In fact, he has gone more than two years since his last top-10 finish, a T-6 at the 2022 American Express.

Raul Pereda

Raul Pereda plays a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pereda is one of eight Mexicans in the field, but he’s the only one who’s a PGA Tour member. He was also one of four who failed to make the weekend as Pereda shot 73-71 to tie for 97th. He’s now 0-for-3 making the cut so far in 2024.

Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. (Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Detry probably missed the cut Thursday after his first-round 78. The only score worse through two days was the 79 by an amateur. Detry did rebound nicely Friday with a 69 but it was way too little, way too late.

Mackenzie Hughes

No shoes for Hughes. pic.twitter.com/MrAAumgxc9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2024

During the first round, Hughes had one of the week’s more creative shots, taking off his shoes and hitting a ball that was on a drain cover on the cart path.

Creativity doesn’t always lead to scoring and Hughes was really lacking in that department. He had four double bogeys over the two days and went on to post scores of 73 and 77. Hughes beat only three other guys this week.

