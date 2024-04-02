6 Ground Turkey Casserole Recipes You’ll Make Over and Over
You won't miss the beef in these lightened up ground turkey casseroles. From pasta bakes to hearty hot dishes, you'll come back to this collection of ground turkey casserole recipes again and again.
Ground Turkey Noodle Bake
"A satisfying turkey and egg noodle casserole made with ground turkey, egg noodles, tomato sauce, and plenty of mozzarella cheese." —Shauna Rhoads
Instant Pot Cabbage Roll Casserole
"This Instant Pot cabbage roll casserole is a variation of my 'tried-and-true' stuffed peppers recipe." —hrsping
Turkey Tater Tot Hot Dish
"The contrast between the savory, saucy, meaty turkey on the bottom, and the crispy, cheesy tater tot top makes this absolutely irresistible." —Chef John
Ground Turkey Casserole
"This was a relatively simple meal to prep after a day at the office...It was good, even as leftovers the next day for lunch! I'm adding this one to the family dinner menu." —CaraLee Epp
Delicious Spinach and Turkey Lasagna
"A delicious version of lasagna for those of us who are health conscious." —Chuck
Easy Chili Cornbread Bake
"Chili and cornbread go so well together, why not bake them in the same pan! I've been making this for years and my kids love it." —Valerie Brunmeier
