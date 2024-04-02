6 Ground Turkey Casserole Recipes You’ll Make Over and Over

You won't miss the beef in these hearty casseroles.

Kim

You won't miss the beef in these lightened up ground turkey casseroles. From pasta bakes to hearty hot dishes, you'll come back to this collection of ground turkey casserole recipes again and again.

Ground Turkey Noodle Bake

View Recipe

Sean Lynch

"A satisfying turkey and egg noodle casserole made with ground turkey, egg noodles, tomato sauce, and plenty of mozzarella cheese." —Shauna Rhoads

Instant Pot Cabbage Roll Casserole

View Recipe

My Hot Southern Mess

"This Instant Pot cabbage roll casserole is a variation of my 'tried-and-true' stuffed peppers recipe." —hrsping

Turkey Tater Tot Hot Dish

View Recipe

Chef John

"The contrast between the savory, saucy, meaty turkey on the bottom, and the crispy, cheesy tater tot top makes this absolutely irresistible." —Chef John

Ground Turkey Casserole

View Recipe

"This was a relatively simple meal to prep after a day at the office...It was good, even as leftovers the next day for lunch! I'm adding this one to the family dinner menu." —CaraLee Epp

Delicious Spinach and Turkey Lasagna

View Recipe

"A delicious version of lasagna for those of us who are health conscious." —Chuck

Easy Chili Cornbread Bake

View Recipe

Kim

"Chili and cornbread go so well together, why not bake them in the same pan! I've been making this for years and my kids love it." —Valerie Brunmeier

More Inspiration

Read the original article on All Recipes.