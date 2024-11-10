6/7 coaches offered to Roma, among them Rudi Garcia and Lampard

6/7 coaches offered to Roma, among them Rudi Garcia and Lampard

Uncertainty reigns supreme at Roma after the dismissal of Ivan Juric.

The Giallorossi are looking for a new coach and there are many names in the mix.

Roberto Mancini seems to be the favorite, but Florent Ghisolfi’s ‘no comment’ on the possible return of Rudi Garcia has reopened the doors to a possible twist.

According to Alfredo Pedullà, Roma have received at least six or seven offers from various agents in recent weeks.

In addition to ex-Roma boss Rudi Garcia and Mancini, Frank Lampard has also been linked to the Giallorossi.

The final decision is up to the Friedkins, who will have to carefully evaluate each profile and choose the most suitable coach to relaunch the team’s ambitions.