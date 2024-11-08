€50m Liverpool transfer target SPOTTED at AXA Training Centre

Liverpool are expected to make moves in the transfer market either in January or next summer with new defenders on the agenda.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are currently the two senior options at left-back with the Greek putting club legend Robbo under increasing pressure for a starting place.

However it’s no secret that the Scotland captain will need to be replaced sometime soon and the likes of Owen Beck and James Norris might not yet be ready to take over his duties.

Likewise club captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in 2025 and there have been no signs as yet that the 33-year-old will renew his terms.

In any case Van Dijk will be 34 at the end of this season and accordingly a long-term replacement will need to be sourced.

© IMAGO - Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2024-25

Hincapie WELCOMED to Merseyside

Liverpool could also be in the market for added cover at centre back with Joe Gomez reported to be on the transfer list and the likes of Joel Matip and Sepp van den Berg leaving the club last summer. One name who has been linked with a potential incoming transfer is Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie.

The 22-year-old featured against the Reds on Tuesday night as Arne Slot’s side enjoyed a 4-0 Champions League win. However, the Ecuador international left Anfield with his head held high following a strong individual performance.

Hincapie plays left back and centre back

A capable and versatile defender, Hincapie usually plays in a hybrid role on the left of Xabi Alonso’s preferred back three. However he is also adept at playing as a conventional centre-back in a two-man partnership as well as at left-back.

Signing Hincapie could give sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Slot a big boost in defence as they build a squad geared towards long-term success. And Hincapie as well as his B04 teammates got a peak behind the curtain this week with a visit to Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre.

On Wednesday morning following the game, Leverkusen’s official social media channels posted images of the Leverkusen squad training at Liverpool’s base.

© IMAGO

Wirtz, Tah and Frimpong all linked

No doubt the connection with Xabi Alonso helped gain the German champions some time on the grass and Liverpool supporters were enthused by the sight of some of Leverkusen’s top stars on their home turf.

The likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah have also been linked with a move to Liverpool but perhaps it is Hincapie who will provide the strongest long-term asset in a position the Reds need to strengthen.

Hincapie is under contract at Leverkusen until 2027 and comes with an estimated €50 million transfer fee attached.

The Leverkusen lads will have familiarised themselves with their surroundings on Merseyside and maybe next season Hincapie will be back, this time in a Liverpool training kit rather than Leverkusen’s one.