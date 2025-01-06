£50m of Chelsea talent on rival club’s radar as they plot potential January move

Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are on West Ham’s radar this month as they look to sign a new midfielder according to reports.

The Blues are expected to be quiet in January but that could change given injuries suffered to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea have already recalled Aaron Anselmino from his loan spell at Boca Juniors, whilst there’s a possibility they could recall one of Lesley Ugochukwu or Andrey Santos to add some much needed depth in midfield.

West Ham interested in Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall

Outgoings are set to be the main priority and the Blues are believed to be close to agreeing a fee with Torino for Cesare Casadei, whilst Ben Chilwell has been told he can leave the club.

Chukwuemeka is also free to leave this month and The Telegraph have reported both the 21-year-old and Dewsbury-Hall are on West Ham’s radar as they look for a new midfielder.

Chukwuemeka hasn’t played a single minute in the league this season. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

The Blues paid £20m for Chukwuemeka in the summer of 2022, but his time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued by injury.

He’s not part of the plans under Enzo Maresca and has started just one game all season against Astana in the Conference League, although the Blues are said to want the full £40m release clause for a permanent sale, which seems unlikely this month.

Dewsbury-Hall is an interesting case given Chelsea paid £30m to sign him in the summer, but it’s clear he’s not trusted by Maresca and he’s played just 55 minutes in the league, whilst the Italian couldn’t guarantee he wouldn’t leave in January.

Chukwuemeka will almost certainly leave this month and a loan to West Ham would be a good move for him, but a departure for Dewsbury-Hall would likely be down to the player and whether he wants out after just six months in west London.

Right now it’s just interest, but it will be interesting to see how that develops over the course of the window and if any offers come in for the pair.