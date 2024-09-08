5 things we learned from South Carolina’s 31-6 win over Kentucky

South Carolina just picked up one of the most dominating wins in the Shane Beamer era, clobbering Kentucky with a defense that suffocated Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

The Gamecocks (2-0, 1-0 SEC), as the only team with an SEC win, now technically sit atop the conference standings after winning its SEC opener for the first time since 2017.

Here are five things we learned from the Gamecocks’ 31-6 win on Saturday.

1. South Carolina just raised the expectations on its season

A week ago, panic was setting in among some Gamecock fans. South Carolina barely survived against Old Dominion, its offense looked lethargic and, while the defense was great, it’s hard to count on getting four turnovers every week.

Two games later, “College GameDay” will be in Columbia ahead of LSU at South Carolina.

Things can change quick.

South Carolina’s defense was ridiculous Saturday, allowing just 183 total yards and 44 passing yards to Kentucky. The Gamecocks defense was so good that it suddenly feels like the Gamecocks have a chance in every game this year.

Why can’t Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart disrupt LSU or Ole Miss or Alabama enough to give the Gamecocks a win?

We said all offseason how important this Kentucky game was for South Carolina. A loss would’ve made bowl eligibility a tough task. Now, everything is on the table. A win against LSU? Sure. A 10-win season? Why not.

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (20) celebrates with defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) after Kilgore intercepted a Kentucky Wildcats pass during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

2. Pass rush even better in Week 2

In the Gamecocks’ win over Old Dominion last week, the entire story of South Carolina’s defense revolved around Kennard and Stewart — the two edge rushers who combined for a quartet of sacks and forced fumbles.

Against Kentucky, it was the entire defensive line that seemingly had Vandagriff — the Wildcats’ junior QB — in a straitjacket, unable to do anything besides handing the ball off.

Vandagriff was just 3-of-10 passing for 30 yards. It wasn’t just that the Wildcats couldn’t throw the ball — they were past the point of trying. On one UK drive, Kentucky ran the ball on every play. For 11-straight snaps, the Wildcats handed the ball off. They weren’t even hiding it — they weren’t going to have their quarterback sit back in the pocket.

“That’s the best feeling,” defensive tackle T.J. Sanders said.

Added safety Nick Emmanwori: “They wanted to play like smash-mouth type of football. That’s what we want.”

We knew how good the edges were, but it was really impressive to see how the defensive tackles were getting after Vandagriff. TJ Sanders had a sack. Alex “Boogie” Huntley and Tonka Hemingway were getting after him, too.

The emphasis is going to be on the offense after Saturday, but this defense is going to keep South Carolina in a lot of games.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Robby Ashford (1) carries the ball through Kentucky Wildcats defenders during the second quarter at Kroger Field.

3. QB Robby Ashford could be used in the run game

For the first time since he transferred from Auburn to South Carolina, we saw quarterback Robby Ashford play for the Gamecocks when Sellers left the game with a lower-body injury.

Ashford led the Gamecocks for two offensive series in the first half and helped South Carolina kick a field goal. It was not a miraculous outing, but it was clear the South Carolina coaches weren’t asking Ashford to do too much, as seen by the fact he only attempted one pass (a 7-yard completion).

But it should be noted that Ashford was a force in the run game.

“Proud of Robby coming in there in that situation and being composed and poised,” Beamer said.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound dual-threat QB was South Carolina’s leading rusher in the first half, carrying the ball five times for 29 yards (5.8 yards per attempt). They trotted him out as a Wildcat QB in the third quarter, but he lost three yards.

It will be interesting to see if Ashford continues to get a look in the run game when South Carolina needs an offensive spark in the future.

4. Rocket Sanders waiting for take-off

It’s been just two games, but running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has not yet shown his “2022 Arkansas form.”

In the season opener against Old Dominion, Sanders ran the ball 24 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. Against Kentucky, he had 13 carries for 54 yards and a score.

Now, those are fine numbers, but they’re not great. They’re not Arkansas Sanders numbers.

Is that concerning? Not yet. South Carolina is 2-0, the offense is improving and Sanders had a 21-yard run and a touchdown in the third quarter that flashed his potential. It’s just something to pay attention to. With every week, we’re waiting for that breakout game.

5. Is Mazeo Bennett the best WR on the team?

Through two weeks, South Carolina still doesn’t have a No. 1 wide receiver.

After Saturday, it might be fair to think that guy might, in time, be true freshman Mazeo Bennett Jr. After hauling in two catches against Old Dominion, Bennett led the Gamecocks on Saturday with 63 receiving yards on three catches.

Receiver Jared Brown led the squad with four catches, but dropped a pass for the second-straight week.

Against Kentucky, when Sellers needed to make a play, he found Bennett. In the first quarter, Bennett slipped through the Wildcats defense and the Gamecocks quarterback hit him for a 24-yard touchdown.

In the third quarter, with South Carolina facing a 3rd and 14, Sellers again found Bennett, this time for 32 yards.

Perhaps Sellers has found his favorite target.