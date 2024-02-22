5 takeaways from Honda LPGA Thailand, where a ‘humbled’ Patty Tavatanakit stays hot

The LPGA returned to action in Thailand after a three-week break and Peiyun Chien lit up Siam Country Club Old Course with a career-tying 8-under 64. The 33-year-old Taiwanese player poured in seven birdies and an eagle to take control.

“I like the course because I just feel the green is similar in Taiwan, so I read better,” said Chien, who needed only 24 putts in the first round of the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand.

There are 11 Thai players in the field of 72, including last week’s winner on the Ladies European Tour, Patty Tavatanakit. The no-cut event features a purse of $1.7 million, with $255,000 going to the winner.

Here are five takeaways from a steamy start to the Asian swing:

Patty's back

Tavatanakit holed out from a bunker on the par-3 16th to kickstart a string of three birdies to close out a round of 5-under 67. The Thai player won by seven last week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, claiming her first victory in three years since she jumped into Poppie’s Pond at what’s now the Chevron Championship.

“I feel like it humbled me down a lot those past couple years,” said Tavatanakit of the drought, “and if it weren’t for those times, I wouldn’t be standing right here right now. I’m grateful for every moment of it.”

Going low

Brooke Henderson of Canada tees off during the first day of the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand golf tournament at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya on February 22, 2024. (Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP)

Brooke Henderson’s opening 67 marks her fifth sub-70 round of 2024. Over the course of the past five seasons, only Lydia Ko has posted more rounds in the 60s.

Here are the tour leaders for most rounds in the 60s in that span:

Lydia Ko – 135

Brooke Henderson – 134

Xiyu Lin – 131

Nasa Hataoka – 124

Nelly Korda – 121

Rare air

Lilia Vu of United State kisses the trophy on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on February 26, 2023 in Chon Buri, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Last year, Lilia Vu kickstarted a career-changing season with a victory in Thailand. The former UCLA standout became the fourth American to win four times in the same season since 2000. Juli Inkster was the last American player to win five times in 1999.

Vu is joined by Nelly Korda (2021), Stacy Lewis (2012) and Paula Creamer (2008).

Fast start at home

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand plays a shot during the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on February 22, 2024 in Chon Buri, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Bangkok’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished second last year on home soil as a rookie and returns to action after taking a medical leave for a tear in her left knee.

This marks Vongtaveelap’s first start since she was disqualified from the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach last July after her caddie, Jinsup Kim, used a distance-measuring device on multiple holes.

Vongtaveelap, playing on a sponsor exemption, opened with a 5-under 67 to take a share of third and co-lead the Thai contingent with Tavatanakit.

Jin Young's opening act

Ko Jin-young of South Korea tees off during the first day of the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand golf tournament at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya on February 22, 2024. (Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP)

Jin Young Ko typically has no problem starting strong. In addition to winning her first start in 2022 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, she finished fourth at her first start in 2021 (Gainbridge LPGA) and sixth in Thailand last year.

Ko, who said her goal this year is to keep that energy up throughout the season, opened with a 4-under 68 in Thailand to take a share of 11th. It’s her first competitive round since withdrawing from the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, prior to the third round with a bum knee.

