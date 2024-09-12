5 South Carolina football players on first availability report ahead of LSU game

Ahead of its game against No. 16 LSU on Saturday, South Carolina released its first SEC-mandated availability report of the week.

The availability report is new this year for SEC teams, something that South Carolina and Kentucky were the first teams to participate in ahead of their conference clash last weekend.

Here’s South Carolina’s initial availability report ahead of its noon game (ABC) against the Tigers:

▪ OUT — OL Jakai Moore ... DOUBTFUL — LB Andrew Colasurdo ... QUESTIONABLE — WR Gage Larvadain, OL Trovon Baugh ... PROBABLE — CB Emory Floyd

LSU’S first availability report was listed as:

▪ OUT — RB John Emery Jr., DE Princeton Malbrue, OL Kobe Roberts, LB Jake Ibieta, DE CJ Jackson, DT Jacobian Guillory. ... QUESTIONABLE — WR Chris Hilton Jr., S Jordan Allen, WR Kyle Parker, DE Da’Shawn Womack, LB West Weeks ... PROBABLE — OL Garrett Dellinger

Schools must also provide an update on Thursdays and Fridays before a game, then a final “Game Day Update” no less than 90 minutes prior to kick off.