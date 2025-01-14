5 Sam Darnold landing spots (the Steelers!) if he leaves the Vikings in free agency

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during a game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 12-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Quarterback Sam Darnold will likely be the next NFL quarterback to make a lot of money in free agency.

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough decision to make in the months ahead after their lopsided NFL wild-card round exit on Monday night on whether to keep Darnold or let him go.

While a tag-and-trade situation with Darnold and the Vikings could always be in the works, Minnesota might be better off just letting him walk and snagging a good compensatory pick down the road.

Some NFL team is going to make a move for Darnold after his very good 2024 season, even if he struggled mightily in the playoffs. Let's go through five of his most obvious suitors.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Steelers can't keep playing the veteran quarterback carousel to maximize Mike Tomlin's tenure with the team. With a good bit of cap space, Pittsburgh could commit to Darnold for a couple of years if it feels comfortable he can run Arthur Smith's defense. Honestly, a run-heavy approach that leans on Darnold in the play-action game could be beneficial for everyone involved.

Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Raiders don't want to make a massive trade up the draft board, signing Darnold could be a nice way to provide stability for a Las Vegas team needing a quarterback. Las Vegas has the cap space to get this done. What if the Raiders hire Brian Flores, and he brings along a member of Kevin O'Connell's Vikings staff to be his offensive coordinator? This could work for all involved.

Tennessee Titans

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, making this a less likely spot for Darnold than it was before the season ended. However, what if Tennessee doesn't like this quarterback class? It has the money to comfortably sign Darnold and the freedom to trade the first overall pick for a king's ransom to another team needing a quarterback. Brian Callahan gets his veteran quarterback to try and lead a Titans revival, and Darnold gets sound footing for a starting job.

New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches a pass in the air while being guarded by Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II (23) during a game between New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.

The Giants desperately need stability at quarterback, and Darnold could save coach Brian Daboll's and general manager Joe Schoen's jobs if he hits. However, New York might not want to take a gamble on another expensive veteran with the potential to underperform on the field. The risk-reward here makes New York a fascinating possible destination for Darnold in March.

New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets celebrates with teammate Davante Adams #17 after a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151513 ORIG FILE ID: 2187731961

Okay, Darnold being willing to go back to the Jets feels incredibly unlikely. However, New York is hypothetically in better shape than it was when he got drafted here. We could see the Jets making a play for Darnold and promising him things will be better this time than it was last time. New York doesn't have the most cap space, and Darnold may just pass here on principle. However, we won't rule the Jets out, if only because they need a quarterback and aren't in position to draft one.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 Sam Darnold landing spots (the Steelers!) if he leaves the Vikings in free agency