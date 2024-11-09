5 Patriots players to watch vs. Bears

After more than a month away, the Chicago Bears are set to return to Soldier Field, and it's a homecoming they desperately need. The Bears (4-4) are currently in a tailspin, having lost their last two games in different yet brutal ways. In Week 8, the team was stunned by a Hail Mary that turned a certain victory into a shocking defeat. In Week 9, they were outmatched on every level and didn't stand a chance.

This week, they welcome the New England Patriots (2-7) to town in hopes of getting things back on track to save their season. The Patriots are coming off their own disheartening loss after fighting to force overtime against the Tennessee Titans, only to throw a game-sealing pick a few minutes later.

They're considered one of the worst teams in the league, but they have some players that could do some damage if the Bears aren't careful. Here are five Patriots players we'll be keeping an eye on when the game kicks off on Sunday.

1. QB Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks down field in the third quarter against The Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

For the second time in three weeks, the Bears will be involved in a battle between rookie quarterbacks. Two weeks ago, it was Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels. This week, Williams takes on No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who took over as the starter in Week 6. Maye has yet to win a game that he starts and finishes, but he's steadily developing despite not having the best talent around him.

On the season, Maye has thrown for 770 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions, but it's his rushing that has set him a part as of late. Maye has 209 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. He doesn't have the same explosiveness as Daniels, but he's proving to be more athletic than people realize. This will be a tough test for him, though, and this Bears defense can lure him into mistakes.

2. RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It has been an odd season for Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He exploded in Week 1 for 120 rushing yards, was "benched" a quarter through the season after fumbling in four straight games, is averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, yet became a red zone merchant the last two weeks by scoring four rushing touchdowns. What will be in store for Stevenson in Week 10? Nobody knows, but he has a favorable matchup on his side.

The Bears' poor run defense was exposed last week by the Cardinals after they rushed for 213 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half alone with three different running backs. To make matters worse, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, their best run stuffer, was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Stevenson has the chance to continue his hot streak against this defensive front.

3. TE Hunter Henry

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

New England's weapons are nothing to write home about. Their receiving corps is one of the worst in the league, and just one wide receiver has more than 300 receiving yards, and no pass catcher has more than one touchdown on the year. It's clear to see why tight end Hunter Henry is the most receiver on the roster at this point, and he's playing a Bears defense that hasn't exactly shut down players at the position.

Henry is on pace for a record year when it comes to receiving yards. He has caught 39 passes for 419 yards and one touchdown, already on the verge of eclipsing his yardage total from last year. A solid veteran tight end is a rookie quarterback's best friend, and Henry should see plenty of looks.

4. DE Keion White

Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle (81) stiff arms New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) bringing in a first down during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

The Patriots are still in the beginning stages of a rebuild, but they have some impactful young players on defense that they can build around. One of them is defensive end Keion White, who has taken a big step forward in his second season in the league. White has four sacks on the year, as well as two forced fumbles, leading the team in both categories. He is also generating plenty of pressure on the quarterback, leading the league in quick pressures for interior defensive linemen with 18, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

This could be a big game for White, who faces a Bears offensive line ravaged by injuries. The Bears are missing both starting tackles and may need to shuffle their line around to compensate for their absences. They allowed six sacks last week to a Cardinals team that couldn't rush the passer, so White has the chance to take full advantage. He will need to be contained all day long to help keep Williams upright.

5. CB Christian Gonzalez

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after a play against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Another rising young player in the Patriots system is cornerback Christian Gonzalez, their first-round pick from a year ago. Gonzalez's rookie campaign was cut short due to injury, so he's making up for lost time in his sophomore season. Playing in nine games, Gonzalez has one interception and six pass breakups while allowing an opposing passer rating of 77.6.

It's early, but Gonzalez is making an argument as one of the best cornerbacks from the 2023 draft class. He faces a tough test against the Bears receivers. Can DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze get the best of the young defensive back? Or will the Bears avoid his direction on passing downs? This is sure to be one of the more exciting matchups of the game.

