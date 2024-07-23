5 outrageous transfer rumours doing the rounds right now

It's that time of year again, the time of year when the rumour mill is churning out ridiculous story, after ridiculous story, after ridiculous story.

From star strikers being linked with shock Super Lig transfers to midfield stalwarts being touted for mega money moves, we've seen plenty of rather odd rumours doing the rounds over the last week.

Here's our picks of the most outrageous stories of the last week of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Pedri to Paris Saint-Germain

The rumour

Barcelona's Pedri has been linked with a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain by El Nacional. The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly willing to pay €70m.

Our take

While €70m would go some way to alleviating Barca's financial concerns, it is fairly damn far short of the €1bn release clause attached to his current contract.

The 21-year-old, despite his injuries woes, is rightfully still considered a key player for Barca's long-term future. Sporting director Deco recently said: "Pedri is a fundamental player for the future, we do not want to lose him," so don't expect him to leave Catalonia anytime soon.

The rumour

According to HITC, Man Utd are prepared to sell Mason Mount this summer if they receive a suitable offer. Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown an interest in his services.

Our take

Considering how long Man Utd chased Mount in 2023, it would be a remarkable turn of events if they were to then sell the midfielder for what would likely be a loss in 2024.

Sure, he hasn't done much since leaving Chelsea for Man Utd, but that has largely been down to a multitude of injury concerns. If he can stay fit and play regularly under a manager who believes in him the way Erik ten Hag does, he could still succeed at Old Trafford.

The rumour

The Daily Mail are reporting that West Ham United are eyeing a move for Fikayo Tomori after failing in their bid to sign N'Golo Kante.

Our take

Going out and attempting to a sign a defender because they were unable to sign a player who plays a different position? That alone is a bit bonkers.

Then you add in the fact that West Ham are trying to sign AC Milan's - one of the biggest clubs in the world - star centre-back, and you have quite the rumour.

We're not backing this deal to ever happen.

Darwin Nunez to Fenerbahce

The rumour

Turkish outlet Ajansspor are, remarkably, reporting that Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce are preparing a €70m to sign Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Our take

Ding. ding, ding.

Congratulations Ajansspor, you are the winner of our 'most outrageous transfer rumour of the week' award.

There is absolutely no way Darwin Nunez, a player Liverpool signed for €100m two years ago and has performed quite well ever since, will be leaving for €30m less than that in 2024.

Nunez will stay at Liverpool and likely be a key player for new manager Arne Slot.

The rumour

The Guardian are one of the many outlets reporting that Joao Felix is being targeted as a potential replacement for Moussa Diaby at Aston Villa.

Our take

File this transfer under 'yeah, you can imagine it happening'.

With a first UEFA Champions League campaign since 1983 on the horizon, Villa have been one of the busiest teams in the market this summer thus far, signing the likes of Amadou Onana, Samuel Iling-Junior and Ian Maatsen already. And we fully expect them to continue that trend of business now that record signing Diaby has left a void in their offensive unit.

Felix has the profile and talent required to fill that void, and he's also very, very available now thanks to his strained relationship with parent club Atletico Madrid.