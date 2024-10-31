5 NFL coaches who could save the Jets and (probably) won't be scapegoated by Aaron Rodgers

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches practice during mini camp at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's no need to sugarcoat it.

The New York Jets, saddled with a declining 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, are in trouble. With the Jets already multiple games below .500 before November, it's highly unlikely they will turn their 2024 season around and even play relevant football in December, let alone talk about any playoff aspirations.

But Rodgers has at least another year on his contract after this season. And it doesn't sound like he wants to stop playing football. So, the Jets are kinda forced to find a way to make this whole situation work moving forward while hoping their semi-washed-up quarterback doesn't throw anyone else under the bus. It's a tough bind and a delicate balance.

Let's take a look at some worthy head coaching candidates for the Jets to consider and try to salvage something out of the already failing Rodgers era.

1. Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson speaks to the media during the Detroit Lions training camp at the Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Mich. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson has been the mastermind of one of the NFL's finest and better-coached offenses over the last three years in Detroit. He's someone who could make life very easy for Rodgers.

2. Mike Vrabel, ex-Tennessee Titans head coach

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-489257 ORIG FILE ID: 20221002_ams_lb1_0174.JPG

The rare apple off Bill Belichick's rotten coaching tree, Vrabel turned the Titans (of all teams!) into a consistent, semi-marquee contender over his six seasons in Nashville. Vrabel would also hear none of Rodgers' trademark nonsense (in a good way).

3. Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

An offensive coordinator who never moves his receivers around (to the delight of stuck-in-their-ways quarterbacks) and is just champing at the bit to be a head coach again? Everyone should be making this Jets connection!

4. Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flores has transformed a no-name Vikings defensive unit into one of the NFL's best. At the very least, he'd give the Jets their formerly high defensive floor again in the absence of Robert Saleh.

5. Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on th field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brady took over as Buffalo's offensive coordinator at the 2023 midseason mark, and Josh Allen has only been a veritable top-of-line MVP candidate ever since. That's not a coincidence.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 NFL coaches who could save the Jets and (probably) won't be scapegoated by Aaron Rodgers