5 NBA overreactions: Lakers, Clippers, Thunder & Warriors with J.A. Adande | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of The Good Word with Goodwill, legendary basketball journalist and columnist J.A. Adande joins the show and tells us about his weekend, where he was honored with the Curt Gowdy Print Media Award and inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

After that, Vinnie hits J.A. with some overreactions to the first week of the NBA regular season to find out which ones are real and which ones are foolish. First up, the guys talk about J.A.'s Lakers team. They discuss LeBron James' place in Lakers history before deciding if JJ Redick has fixed all of the team's issues from last season.

The guys stay in L.A., talking about "The Wall" at the Los Angeles Clippers' new arena and wondering if moving to Inglewood might finally get the Clippers out of the Lakers' shadow.

Vinnie wonders if any team can beat the Boston Celtics besides themselves while J.A. Adande gets so excited about the Oklahoma City Thunder that he reveals his NBA Finals prediction.

After talking about the Warriors' chances of contention this season, the guys talk about the evolution of the NBA and how prevalent 3-point shooting is becoming.

Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

(00:00) - J.A. Adande's Hall of Fame induction

(11:40) - Who is on the Lakers' Mount Rushmore?

(17:35) - Did JJ Redick fix the Lakers?

(24:35) - Have the Clippers finally escaped the Lakers' shadow?

(31:00) - Can any team stop the Celtics?

(33:20) - Can any team in the West stop the Thunder?

(39:15) - Are the Warriors contenders again?

(43:40) - Is 3-pt shooting ruining basketball?

