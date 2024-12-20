5 most watchable college football games this weekend include the CFP and a NDSU-SDSU rematch

BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Cam Miller #7 hands off the ball to CharMar Brown #25 of the North Dakota State Bison during the second quarter at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

The college football postseason is officially here. In addition to the highly anticipated debut of on-campus first-round College Football Playoff games, we’ve still got weird, random and fun bowl games, and playoff games in the lower tiers of the sport, from the FCS to NAIA.

Friday begins with the StaffDNA Cure Bowl – yes, that’s the actual name of it – and while it might not look that great at first glance, it is a bowl game between two conference champions: Ohio of the MAC and Jacksonville State of CUSA. Both of these coaches parlayed their success this season into new jobs, with Tim Albin landing at Charlotte and Rich Rodriguez going back home to West Virginia.

Maybe next season we’ll get to see Bill Belichick grouch his way through one of these mid-December bowl games. If we’re lucky, he’ll subject himself to getting a Duke’s Mayo bath.

Until then, these are the games you should enjoy and pay attention to this weekend.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Tulane vs. Florida

Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) takes the snap during the first half of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

There was a possibility that this contest was going to feature perhaps the best quarterback matchup of the non-CFP bowl games, but Tulane’s Darian Mensah is off to Duke and reports indicate that former Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson – while also in the transfer portal – will get the nod for the Green Wave. On the other side of the field is a Florida team that finished the regular season with some momentum, winning its final three games with standout freshman quarter DJ Lagway leading the way. And so, we have a hot SEC team facing off against one of the best Group of Five teams this season.

Plus, the endzones look cool.

CFP First Round: No. 10 seed Indiana at No. 7 seed Notre Dame

Friday, 8 p.m. ET – ABC

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

This isn’t really a rivalry per se – Notre Dame is 23-5-1 all-time against Indiana – but they haven’t played since 1991, and this is a cool matchup for the state and fans of both teams.

Also, snow!

This could be one of the best college football weather games. And remember, as noted above, this game is not on NBC.

FCS Semifinals: South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN+

South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Amar Johnson (3) runs the ball along the sideline during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

This is a rematch of the Dakota Marker game that happened earlier this season, where North Dakota State won a 13-9 rock fight. That victory for the Bison snapped a five-game winning streak by the Jackrabbits. This is the sixth time in the history of the rivalry that the Dakota Marker game has been rekindled in the playoffs. These two teams have consistently been among the best teams in the FCS – at least one of them has appeared in 11 of the past 12 championship games.

CFP First Round: No. 12 seed Clemson at No. 5 seed Texas

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET – TNT/Max

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on before the 2024 ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

This game presents the widest betting line among the first-round College Football Playoff games with the Longhorns favored by 12 points at home. It is also the game that features two teams who did not defeat an opponent ranked in the final CFP rankings in the regular season (though Clemson obviously did beat SMU to get into the field in the ACC title game). With that said, it’s worth tuning in to see what “Ole Swinney Two-Pair” has cooked up for Texas.

CFP First Round: No. 9 seed Tennessee at No. 8 seed Ohio State

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET – ABC

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 23: Nico Iamaleava #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs the ball during the second half of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

This might be the best game of the week, one that matches up the SEC with the Big Ten. Either a whole lot of Tennessee fans are going to leave Columbus disappointed, or a bunch of already-anxious Ohio State fans are going to feel increasingly worse about their future with Ryan Day.

Also watch…

CFP First Round, No. 11 seed SMU at No. 6 seed Penn State : Saturday, 12 p.m. ET – TNT/Max

Division II National Championship, Ferris State vs. Valdosta State : Saturday, 2 p.m. ET – ESPN2

FCS Semifinals, South Dakota at Montana State: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN+

