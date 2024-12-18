5 Kirk Cousins landing spots in 2025 after the Falcons benched him

Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons have officially benched veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr., leaving questions about Cousins' future in the NFL.

Cousins' Falcons contract is very tradable, and it's possible Atlanta will find a suitor to take on the rest of the quarterback's deal in the spring.

As we look through the NFL and potential quarterback situations in 2025, five teams that make the most sense for Cousins via a trade if the latter still wants to play next season.

While we're not sure what the interest level would be for these franchises, they all make sense, at least on paper. Let's break them down and why they fit for Cousins.

Cleveland Browns

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The most likely landing spot for Cousins this offseason is Cleveland. The Browns would be wise to never let quarterback Deshaun Watson step on the field ever again as their starter. The team will need probably some sort of veteran solution to keep things afloat in 2025. Cousins could provide that stability. The 2025 quarterback class is lackluster, and coach Kevin Stefanski called plays for Cousins before when the former was the latter's offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings.

While it's looked quite ugly, Cousins' five-game skid is far more correctable than Watson's complete breakdown. Remember, the Browns made it to the playoffs with Joe Flacco in 2023. It's not hard to see the team selling itself on the idea of recapturing that magic with a proven veteran like Cousins, if only for a season or two. This is a solid path forward for both sides.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan addresses the media after being introduced by Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

With the Titans reportedly benching quarterback Will Levis, it's possible Tennessee could turn to a veteran like Cousins if it's not sold on the 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class. The Titans have real talent on both sides of the ball, and Cousins could provide a steady hand to lead the offense (provided he's able to shake off his recent struggles). The Titans gave quarterback Ryan Tannehill his second wind back in 2019. Could it do the same for Cousins?

Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts talks to an official during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Colts fans might wince at the idea of Indy trading for yet another aging Falcons quarterback after the Matt Ryan deal. However, the team probably won't be in the position to draft one of the top 2025 quarterbacks if it decides to move on from Anthony Richardson this offseason. Indianapolis could get into the hypothetical Darnold sweepstakes, but trading for Cousins is another possibility. If Cousins can regain his pre-Achilles form, the Colts could make that work for a year or two.

New York Jets

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts from the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jets are going to have to figure out what to do with quarterback Aaron Rodgers before they can figure out who their next quarterback will be. Like Cleveland, New York probably won't be in the position to land one of the more coveted 2025 NFL Draft quarterbacks. While Cousins isn't a guarantee, he would at least provide New York a glimmer of hope to a winning season. The Jets might want to wait until 2026 for a rookie quarterback, making Cousins a solid bridge option.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Dallas won 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If the Steelers don't run it back with Russell Wilson, could Cousins be an ideal replacement? If Arthur Smith returns to call plays next spring, Cousins could be an ideal system quarterback for an offense with a heavy run game. Pittsburgh would also give Cousins the kind of defense he hasn't had in quite some time. If Cousins can round form, the Steelers might be a perfect fit. He and Smith could be kindred spirits after they both failed to latch on in Atlanta for the long haul, too.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 Kirk Cousins landing spots in 2025 after the Falcons benched him