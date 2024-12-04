5 Josh Reynolds landing spots, including a Lions reunion

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds celebrates with fans after scoring the first touchdown of the game making the score 10-3 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21 2024.

NFL wide receiver Josh Reynolds might be one of the better free agents to come available in December in quite some time.

The Denver Broncos waived Reynolds on Tuesday, which means he'll be eligible to sign with any team should he clear the waiver process.

Reynolds has only played in five games for Denver this season after he was the victim of an October shooting. He had 183 yards and a touchdown in that span.

However, Reynolds thrived with the Detroit Lions last season to the tune of 608 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and 132 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

The wide receiver joined Detroit in 2021 midseason and played a meaningful role in the offense during his time in Motor City. Could a return to Detroit be in his future? Let's look at five options for Reynolds.

Detroit Lions

Oct 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This makes the most sense. The Lions only have four wide receivers on the active roster and could use depth at the position for what's expected to be a deep playoff run. Reynolds has an established rapport with quarterback Jared Goff as recently as last season. We bet this is where he lands if he clears the waiver process.

Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much ado has been made about the Chiefs' wide receiver group this season, and Kansas City probably wouldn't balk at adding a reliable veteran like Reynolds for the rest of the year. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes can never have too many good receivers, after all.

Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with referee Brett Bergman (17) over a fumble call during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Chargers need to get quarterback Justin Herbert one extra passing option if the team is serious about making a playoff run this season. Reynolds fits the bill and could slot right into a rotational role in Los Angeles' offense. We like this fit for both sides if the first two don't pan out.

Atlanta Falcons

Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons' offense has recently hit a slump, and Reynolds has experience in the Sean McVay-style offense since his days as a Los Angeles Ram. Perhaps adding an added passing option could help get the Falcons back on track? Reynolds would be a solid option here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reacts after the Buccaneers defense stopped the Detroit Lions on a fourth down play late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Speaking of the NFC South, the Buccaneers have an immediate need at wide receiver and are making their own playoff push right now. Another team running a McVay-style offense, Tampa Bay could potentially win the waiver process between these five teams and add Reynolds that way.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 Josh Reynolds landing spots, including a Lions reunion