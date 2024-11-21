5 Geno Auriemma photos of UConn celebrating his all-time wins record

As we mentioned earlier this month, UConn has been prepared for the day the college basketball history books would change, catapulting the long-time coach to the top of an elite list. On Wednesday, so many UConn alumni, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and Maya Moore, were on hand to watch Geno make history as he surpassed former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for most in Division I basketball history (men's or women's).
After beating FDU, UConn had a wonderful celebration that included a speech from Geno and, of course, a literal GOAT. (Shoutout to the brilliant minds who came up with that idea). Thankfully, there's also some sweet photos of the night, too.
Here's five pictures of UConn celebrating Geno Auriemma:
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon introduces our brand new 'Fantasy Bros Trust Meter' that will determine how much we can trust certain fantasy players down the stretch of the season. The two look at 10 key fantasy contributors that have not proven their worth for a whole season and if we can trust them for the rest of the fantasy season.