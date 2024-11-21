5 Geno Auriemma photos of UConn celebrating his all-time wins record

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 20: Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is presented with a jersey after becoming the NCAA all-time basketball wins leader at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Geno Auriemma now stands alone as the all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball.

As we mentioned earlier this month, UConn has been prepared for the day the college basketball history books would change, catapulting the long-time coach to the top of an elite list. On Wednesday, so many UConn alumni, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and Maya Moore, were on hand to watch Geno make history as he surpassed former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for most in Division I basketball history (men's or women's).

After beating FDU, UConn had a wonderful celebration that included a speech from Geno and, of course, a literal GOAT. (Shoutout to the brilliant minds who came up with that idea). Thankfully, there's also some sweet photos of the night, too.

Here's five pictures of UConn celebrating Geno Auriemma:

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 20: Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is presented with a goat after becoming the NCAA all-time basketball wins leader at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 20: Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma celebrates with fans after becoming the NCAA all-time basketball wins leader at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 20: Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma speaks after becoming the NCAA all-time basketball wins leader at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 20: Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma takes pictures with past and present players after becoming the NCAA all-time basketball wins leader at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

STORRS, CONNECTICUT - NOVEMBER 20: Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma listens to speeches from former players after becoming the NCAA all-time basketball wins leader at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 20, 2024 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

