5 critical plays beyond the final one that defined Miami’s chaotic win over Virginia Tech

When looking back on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes’ chaotic, wild 38-34 win over Virginia Tech on Friday night, almost every conversation will center on the final play.

That final play: Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones’ Hail Mary attempt that was first ruled a walk-off touchdown and then overturned after a lengthy review, during which emotions stirred as both sides thought the play should be ruled in their favor.

But there were so many other plays throughout the four-hour affair leading up to that final snap that played an impact on the Hurricanes ultimately winning and ultimately staying undefeated.

Here are five of those Miami plays.

Play action touchdown to Elijah Arroyo

Despite playing from behind for most of the game, the Hurricanes did mount an early lead in the first quarter thanks in large part to a couple big plays from quarterback Cam Ward to tight end Elijah Arroyo.

On Miami’s second drive, Ward found Arroyo down the right sideline for a 45-yard catch before then throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Jacolby George to tie the game at 7-7.

One possession later, after Miami safety Mishael Powell logged an interception to give Miami a short field, Ward got Virginia Tech’s defense to bite on a play action call on third down and lofted a ball to a wide-open Arroyo for a 43-yard touchdown to briefly put Miami up 14-7 with 8:19 left in the first quarter.

The two catches were the longest of Arroyo’s career.

The lead didn’t last long, though, with Virginia Tech outscoring Miami 17-3 in the second quarter to go into halftime up 24-17.

Andres Borregales’ field goal to end the first half

Miami was going to enter halftime trailing for the first time this season regardless of what it did on its final drive.

But whether the Hurricanes went into the locker room trailing by one or two scores was going to be determined by senior Andres Borregales’ booming right leg.

After a long kickoff return on a squib kick by Chris Johnson Jr., a defensive pass interference and an incomplete pass, Miami trotted out Borregales with five seconds left to attempt a 56-yard field goal. Borregales nailed it — marking a new career long for him and the fourth-longest field goal in Hurricanes history.

“That one field goal before halftime was invaluable,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.

Miami hasn’t had to rely on Borregales much this season, but he is quietly 6 for 7 so far this season and has hit all 26 of his PATs.

Sniffing out the fake field goal

After Cam Ward threw his second interception of the night, Virginia Tech found itself with great field position at the Miami 17 midway through the third quarter following a long return from Kaleb Spencer. The Hokies had a chance to go up by 17 at that point if they got into the end zone.

Instead, the Hurricanes defense held, forcing a three-and-out to set up what should have been an easy field goal.

Except Virginia Tech attempted to run a trick play, which defensive lineman Malik Bryant sniffed out to force a turnover on downs and shift momentum back into Miami’s favor.

The Hurricanes went on to outscore Virginia Tech 21-7 the rest of the way.

Xavier Restrepo from his back

Two big plays took place on Miami’s final drive that ultimately gave the Hurricanes the late lead.

The first came on fourth and 3 with Miami at midfield. Ward dropped back and knew his first read was going to be Xavier Restrepo.

Restrepo, however, slipped shortly before Ward lofted the ball in his direction.

No matter. Restrepo still made the 4-yard catch to move the chains.

Restrepo finished the game with five catches for 60 yards.

Chest pass to Riley Williams

Four plays after Restrepo’s catch came yet another pivotal moment.

On first and 10 from Virginia Tech’s 27-yard line with 2:28 left, Ward avoided two sacks — escaping the clutches of Keyshawn Burgos and squeezing out of Kaleb Spencer’s grasp — and tossed the ball with two hands to Riley Williams.

The tight end caught the ball at the 35, broke a tackle at the 30, and raced down to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Ward threw a touchdown to wide-open Isaiah Horton to give Miami the lead for good.