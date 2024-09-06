5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Titans

A new football season has finally arrived, and it's a big one for the Chicago Bears. It's the beginning of a new era on the lakefront as the Bears boast a new and improved squad, led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The young signal caller, along with a loaded roster on both sides of the ball, will look to restore the Bears to prominence, and it all begins Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

The Titans are a team that has done plenty of work this offseason, overhauling the coaching staff and the roster. They made a number of key moves to improve and have new coach Brian Callahan at the helm, taking over for Mike Vrabel.

Both teams are itching to get off on the right foot, and Sunday's game should be competitive. With that being said, there are always big moments and special plays that take place over the course of those three hours on the field. Here are our bold predictions for Bears vs. Titans.

1. Caleb Williams plays mistake-free football

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears passes in the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on No. 18 when he takes the field for his first regular-season NFL game, and expectations are sky high. Can Williams follow in the footsteps of players like Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, and Marcus Mariota (strange but true) with stellar Week 1 debuts? It's tougher than people think, and it's fair to temper expectations when it comes to Williams' stat totals, especially while facing an improved Titans secondary.

Even if he only throws for 200 yards and a touchdown, however, I expect Williams to take care of the ball and play a mistake-free game. He can lean on his weapons, the running game, and two capable tight ends and keep the ball out of harm's way. The Titans were second-to-last in takeaways last season with 14, trailing only the Carolina Panthers. This is a group that, while improved, hasn't capitalized with turnovers. Williams will do enough to get the win and play competent football by not creating unnecessary turnovers.

2. Rome Odunze leads team in receiving yards

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Maema Njongmeta (45) pursues him during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

There is no question the Bears have a superb receiving corps with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen, but it could be tough sledding for the veterans going against the Tennessee secondary. L'Jarius Sneed has had success against Moore and Allen in the past, while Roger McCreary is one of the up-and-coming players in this league playing the nickel position.

That leaves Chidobe Awuzie as the weak link of the group (who is still solid in his own right). We don't know if Sneed plans to shadow Moore like he did last year and how many opportunities Allen will see on the outside, but if Awuzie is on Odunze, that's a matchup Williams needs to exploit. Odunze has three inches on Awuzie, and the veteran corner is coming off his worst season after coming back from a torn ACL in 2022. He's also battling a calf injury and could be ripe for the taking. I'm picking Odunze to get the best of him and lead the Bears in receiving in his first regular season game.

3. Montez Sweat gets 2 sacks

Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) applies pressure to Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half forcing an incomplete pass at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Bears defensive end Montez Sweat may have popped up on the injury report this week, but his status for Sunday isn't in doubt, and he should be ready to roll. That's good news for the Bears and bad news for the Titans. Sweat is expected to primarily face right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere on Sunday, who struggled mightily in 2023. Petit-Frere played just 117 snaps due to a gambling suspension and injuries, yet still allowed three sacks and finished with a PFF grade of 35.5.

Meanwhile, Sweat is coming off a career year with 12.5 sacks and looks to be getting better entering his first full season in Chicago. It's not hard to predict a big day for the 28-year-old edge rusher, and he's going to have one. Expect multiple sacks for Sweat if the Titans don't double him on the line.

4. Will Levis throws multiple interceptions

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans Will Levis (8) stands in the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There's plenty of buzz surrounding Williams, but he's not the only quarterback who is looking to take a big step this season. Titans quarterback Will Levis is entering an important year, and with additional weapons at his disposal, he'll look to make a jump and show he's the franchise quarterback for years to come. It might be a tough start for him, though.

Levis is facing a Bears defense that tied for the most interceptions last season. He also may be without DeAndre Hopkins, who reportedly is trying to play through a torn MCL. Even if he's healthy and paired with Calvin Ridley, neither play is a good matchup against the Bears secondary. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Hopkins and Ridley averaged just 2.3 yards of separation last year, one of the lowest totals. The Bears defense could feast on the Titans passing game, and it will lead to a multi-interception day for Levis, the first of his young career.

5. Kevin Byard gets revenge against his former team

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) leaves the field after beating the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

One of those interceptions has to come from safety Kevin Byard. The former All-Pro was the Titans best defender for much of the back half of the 2010s and left a major mark on the franchise. He was traded away midseason last year and signed with the Bears in the spring, giving them a new veteran at the safety position.

Byard is a true ballhawk, having the second-most interceptions among players since 2017. He's had this game circled for a long time and knows a bit about Levis from their brief time in Tennessee. Given how much history he has with the organization, it's only right that he gets a pick off his former teammate.

