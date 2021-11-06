Updated daily: Here are the 5 best Amazon Black Friday deals today in November 2021

Shop Amazon Black Friday deals right now for markdowns on a best-selling e-reader, a convenient tool kit, a single-serve coffee machine and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it's something for your kitchen to make cooking less stressful or some top-rated tech, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices you can find online.

Below you'll find deals on one of our favorite e-readers, a Keurig coffee machine and a compact tool kit, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they're "best of web" prices.

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get today

1. Save $200: This convenient tool kit

Pick up customer favorite tools at Black Friday prices right now at Amazon.

There's still plenty of time to get your home in tip-top shape for the holidays. If you're planning on tackling some home improvement projects this weekend, you can pick up customer-favorite tools from DeWalt—the brand that makes some of our favorite tools—for a deep discount. The DeWalt 20V Max combo 4-tool kit is a must-have for any DIYer, and, right now, it's on sale for just $242.99, a $206.01 markdown. The compact kit includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw and LED work light.

Get the DeWalt 20V Max Combo Compact 4-Tool Kit for $242.99 (Save $206.01)

2. 44% off: This single-serve coffee machine

Score Black Friday prices on Keurig coffee machines at Amazon.

If you're hunting for a top-tier holiday gift for the college student in your life, consider the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker. This compact machine is less than 5 inches wide and can brew a 6 to 12-ounce cup of joe with just the push of a button. Although slim, you can still use the brewer with larger travel mugs up to 7 inches tall, according to the brand. Usually retailing for $79.99, you can take home the must-have machine for as little as $44.99 this weekend.

Get the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker from $44.99 (Save $30 to $35)

3. 40% down: This LED star projector

Bring the night sky indoors with this LED star projector.

Bring the night sky indoors with the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 laser star projector. Usually priced at $69.99, the nebula lamp can be yours right now for just $41.99, a 40% markdown and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Whether you want to create a soothing starry scene in your kid's bedroom or use the conversation piece to dine under the stars when entertaining for the holidays, you can control the galaxy light effects and brightness using the BlissLights app. This model features red, blue and green nebula clouds with green stars.

Get the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 Laser Star Projector for $41.99 (Save $28)

4. Save $58: This powerful Wi-Fi router

Revamp your internet before Black Friday with this smart Wi-Fi router, currently on sale for 25% off.

If you're expecting a full house for the holidays, you may want to consider upgrading your Wi-Fi set up. Amazon's Eero devices are some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems we've ever tested, and, right now, you can get the Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh router for a 25% markdown. Ringing up at $171—$58 off the full $229 list price—this smart home essential is designed to provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and internet speeds as fast as a gigabit. The brand claims the router can support up to 75 devices at once, so you can say goodbye to your Wi-Fi worries.

Get the Eero Pro g Tri-Band Mesh Router with Smart Home Hub for $171 (Save $58)

5. Under $50: One of our favorite e-readers

Save big on an Amazon Kindle during this weekend's Black Friday sales.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the book worm in your life? Right now you can take home the Amazon Kindle, one of the best Kindles we've ever tested, for just $49.99—a 44% price cut off the usual $49.99 tag. In testing, we were impressed with this Kindle's affordability and display lighting, although, ultimately, we found that the display could result in eye strain after several hours of use. Although the Kindle Paperwhite ($139.99) takes the spot for our favorite Kindle, this basic model is still a top-notch choice. Reviewed's senior editor Séamus Bellamy described the device as "a capable e-reader that will allow you to read on the go no matter the lighting conditions."

Get the Amazon Kindle for $49.99 (Save $40)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. Apple AirPods Pro

You can get the updated Apple AirPods Pro for less than $190 right now at Amazon.

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now, and you can get the updated version for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancellation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $189.99—a $59.01 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 (Save $59.01)

2. Cricut Maker

Make top-tier Christmas crafts with the Cricut Maker, currently on sale at Amazon for $140 off its full list price.

If you want to impress your friends and family with heartfelt, homemade and professional-quality gifts this holiday season, we have the Amazon deal for you. The Cricut Maker, a design tool that lets users create their own papercrafts, iron-ons and vinyl decals, is on sale now for $229, a 38% discount from its list price of $369. This Bluetooth enabled smart device is compatible with plenty of Cricut tools and extras, so you'll be able to easily make all the DIY Christmas gifts of your dreams. Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed’s Executive Commerce Editor, called the Maker a "game-changer" for letting her create personalized logos for ironing onto quilts and designing homemade holiday cards.

Get the Cricut Maker for $229 (Save $140)

3. Three months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime

For a limited time, new subscribers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime for just $2.97.

Ready to start streaming holiday movies and listening to Christmas songs? Right now new subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime can sang a three month subscription to both services for just $2.97—or 99 cents a month. That means, eligible shoppers can gain access to more than 75 million songs and watch ad-free movies and shows all while saving $53.97 during the three month span. Following the promotion period, the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will ring up at $9.99 a month (or $7.99 from Prime members), while Showtime will cost $10.99 monthly.

Get Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Showtime for $2.97 (Save $53.97)

4. 30% off: These plant-based energy bars

Stay energized while holiday shopping with these discounted protein bars.

If you need an extra pick-me-up while holiday shopping thweekend, you can pick up a 20-piece box of Crunchy Peanut Butter Clif Bars for 30% off right now. Usually priced at $19.99, you can get this 20-piece assortment of 10 full size and 10 mini plant-based energy bars for $13.34 when you click the on-page coupon. Designed to keep you energized on the go, these protein-dense bars are the perfect snack when hiking or biking.

Get the 20-Piece Crunchy Peanut Butter Clif Bars for $13.34 with coupon (Save $6.65)

5. Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

Water flossers make dental hygiene all the easier to follow and this Waterpik device can go with you anywhere.

Flossing can be annoying, but the Waterpik water flosser can save you some hassle while still keeping your gums and teeth healthy. Normally listed for $39.99, this cordless device is now $26.99 thanks to an $13 price cut. This flosser is powered by three AA batteries—no charging cable or docking station necessary. On top of that, Waterpik says the flosser is American Dental Association approved, and can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.

Get the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser for $26.99 (Save $13)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

