4A SRV football preview: Homedale ruled the league for years. Is it time for a new champ?

Simply put, Homedale has dominated the SRV recently, winning six straight league titles and 32 consecutive games against league opponents.

But all good things come to an end. The only question is when.

Perhaps this season, according to the SRV’s coaches. Homedale and Weiser finished tied atop the preseason coaches’ poll, making the pair co-favorites in the league.

Of course, they also shared that tag in 2022 and Homedale captured another conference crown anyway. So will the Trojans keep on rolling? Can Weiser finally dethrone them? Or will another challenger rise up?

We broke down every team in the SRV below.

Homedale’s Henry Luke, right, is one of 15 returning starters for the Trojans, who are seeking their seventh straight league title in the SRV.

T-1. HOMEDALE

Last season: 10-1, 5-0 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Teton 49-42 in semifinals

Coach: Matt Holtry, 16th season

Career record: 112-41

Base offense (coordinator): Spread (Darren Uranga)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-2-5 (Tony Uranga)

Key players: Brock Walker, sr., FB/LB; Luke Henry, sr., WR/DB; Rafa Cuenca, sr., WR/DB; Caden Layne, sr., OL/DL

Outlook: The Trojans lost several key players to graduation, including three first-team all-state selections. But Homedale returns 15 starters (seven offense, eight defense), giving it plenty of weapons to contend for another league title and to chase that elusive state championship.

Homedale brings back its top two receivers from a year ago in Cuenca (41 catches, 744 yards, 13 TDs) and Henry (31 catches, 551 yards, eight TDs). They provide a luxury for junior quarterback Xavier Uranga as he transitions into a starting role. And Holtry said to look out for a strong running game led by juniors Kade Hall and Javid Blewett.

The Trojans’ defense (12.6 ppg) also ought to remain formidable with Walker (75 tackles) and Alex Sotelo (60 tackles), Homedale’s top two tacklers last year, back at the two linebacker positions. But the defensive line needs someone, or multiple players, to step up and fill the shoes of two-time all-state selection Brodie White.

Weiser quarterback Kolin Cook returns after earning first-team all-conference honors last season.

T-1. WEISER

Last season: 10-2, 4-1 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Sugar-Salem 25-7 in semifinals

Coach: Tom Harrison, seventh season

Career record: 300-88

Base offense (coordinator): Wing-T (Harrison)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-3 (Jason Bruce)

Key players: Kolin Cook, sr., QB; Link Sarich, sr., OLB; Kash Cobb, sr., RB/MLB; Isai Herrera, sr., OL

Outlook: Three straight trips to the semifinals earned the Wolverines plenty of respect around the state. Now they are expected to challenge the Trojans’ supremacy and contend for their first league title since 2005.

Weiser brings back just eight returning starters (four offense, four defense) looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to Homedale. But those returning starters come in key positions. Cook (1,399 passing yards, 16 TDs) returns under center after earning first-team all-conference honors. Sarich (111 tackles) captured second-team all-state honors at linebacker and leads an all-senior group at the position. And Herrera returns as the emotional leader of an offensive line bringing back three of its five starters.

Experience remains in short supply beyond them, though. Cobb steps into a starring role in the backfield after serving as a backup last year. And the secondary remains young, which could spell trouble against the league’s and state’s stronger quarterbacks.

3. FRUITLAND

Last season: 2-8, 2-3 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Teton 47-14 in first round

Coach: Jordan Gross, third season

Career record: 7-14

Base offense (coordinator): Spread (Mark Vidlak)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-3 (Russ Wright)

Key players: Titus Vidlak, so., QB/DB; Quinn Hood, sr., OL/MLB; Spencer Tracy, jr., WR/DB; Kelvin Obot, sr., OL/DL

Outlook: The former powerhouse enters the fall fresh off back-to-back losing seasons. But the Grizzlies bring back 14 starters (eight offense, six defense) and enough next-level talent to retake control of the SRV.

Hood (115 tackles) provides a physical, relentless presence on defense as a reigning state wrestling champ and second-team All-Idaho selection. He leads a loaded linebacker group alongside Brigham Walker and Kaden Mackenzie, another state wrestling champ.

Vidlak highlights the offense after an impressive freshman season at quarterback. His top three receivers are all back, leaving Fruitland with loads of weapons. Meanwhile, Obot (6-5, 265) returns as a college-level talent on the offensive line after breaking his leg the second game of his sophomore season. He, Quinn, Justin Mordhorst and Xander Eggers will form the backbone of a strong offensive line that could carry Fruitland back up the SRV standings.

4. MCCALL-DONNELLY

Last season: 6-3, 3-2 3A SRV

Playoffs: Lost to Buhl 20-12 in first round

Coach: BJ Sorensen, second season

Career record: 6-3

Base offense (coordinator): West coast (Sorensen)

Base defense (coordinator): 4-4 (Derek Mertz)

Key players: Payton Esplin, sr., RB/OLB; Gunnar Newman, jr., TE/DE; Colt Value, jr., RB/FS; Maddox Arnold, sr., QB

Outlook: The Vandals enter their second season under Sorensen. That extra year of familiarity breeds more confidence as McCall-Donnelly looks to upset the SRV’s traditional power structure.

The Vandals bring back 10 starters (five offense, five defense), including four returning offensive linemen. That beefy group ought to pave the way for a three-headed running game. Esplin and Value both possess an explosive element to turn any carry into six points. And Arnold, a three-year starter at quarterback, showcased his legs last season and looks to build toward an even better senior season as a dual threat.

Esplin and Newman stand as returning all-conference picks in the defensive front seven. But the Vandals will need several players to step up after losing building blocks up the middle from one of the state’s best defenses (15 ppg).

5. COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Last season: 3-5, 1-3 2A WIC

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Coach: Mark Moreno, fifth season

Career record: 16-17

Base offense (coordinator): Spread wing (Mark Smith)

Base defense (coordinator): 3-5-3 (Justin Jeppesen)

Key players: Dawson Leach, sr., QB/SS; Ethan Minegar, so., ATH/DE; Nate Byrne, sr., OL/LB; Ben King, sr., OL/DL

Outlook: The Meridian private school moves up to the highest classification in school history with fresh faces all over the field. The Chargers bring back just five starters (three offense, two defense) and start the season with two new coordinators. But Moreno said the program’s offseason growth leaves him excited to enter what he called the state’s toughest 4A league.

The Chargers will rely on an offensive line with two returning starters, Byrne and Ben King. That group should help Cole Valley establish a strong running game, Moreno said. Leach steps into the quarterback slot, adding an athletic option to pair with Aiden Shanks and Minegar, whom the Chargers will move around the field to find mismatches.

Leach and Minegar are the only two returning starters on defense. Moreno said that the young group features plenty of speed to make plays. But as one of the state’s smallest 4A schools, depth remains a concern.

6. PAYETTE

Last season: 2-7, 1-4 3A SRV

Playoffs: Did not qualify

Coach: Marty Avila, first season

Career record: 0-0

Base offense (coordinator): Option (Tracy Bratcher)

Base defense (coordinator): 3-3-5 (Kurt Taylor)

Key players: Darrien Pecunia, jr., QB/DB; Cody Pattee, jr., RB/LB; Calvin Shaffer, jr., OL/DL; Jahzyon Sylva, jr., RB/LB

Outlook: A reshuffled coaching staff sees Avila, a Payette grad, take over the head coaching reins. But the Pirates maintained plenty of continuity with the same offensive and defensive coordinators, including Kurt Taylor, last year’s head coach and the school’s new principal.

A youth movement pays off this fall with 17 returning starters (10 offense, seven defense), many of them still juniors. The loss of first-team all-conference running back Tyler Feeley (801 total yards, 11 TDs) hurts. But Sylva steps in as an explosive weapon the Pirates will move around the field. Pecunia returns at quarterback, and four of five starters are back on the offensive line, too.

Avila said he’s focused on rebuilding the Pirates between the ears, restoring their belief that the long-struggling program can compete in the loaded SRV.