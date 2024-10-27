49ers vs. Cowboys live updates: Picks, TV info for Week 8 'Sunday Night Football' game

The ages-old Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers rivalry takes center stage on Sunday night.

Both teams, though, aren't quite up to contender form to this point in the season. The 49ers have been ravaged with injuries throughout the season, the latest blow coming to their wide receiver corps. Brandon Aiyuk will miss the remainder of the season with a brutal knee injury, while Deebo Samuel was hospitalized while dealing with a bout of pneumonia.

The Cowboys have dealt with their fair share of injuries, but their issues go beyond who's not on the field. Head coach Mike McCarthy has drawn the ire of Dallas fans this season, as the team, particularly its defense, hasn't quite played up to expectations this season. Entering Week 8, the Cowboys are fielding the 31st-ranked scoring defense, putting major heat under both McCarthy and new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.

Now, coming off a bye week, fans and analysts alike will witness whether the time off was beneficial for Dallas' playoff push, or if the devastatingly injured 49ers can take advantage of a reeling Cowboys squad on national TV.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (center right) embrace after their game at Levi's Stadium on Oct 8, 2023.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more for the Week 8 "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers below.

What time is Cowboys at 49ers?

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET | 5:20 p.m. PT

The 49ers vs. Cowboys "Sunday Night Football" matchup will get underway at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). The Cowboys travel to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California to take on the Steelers.

How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys

TV channel: NBC

The game will air on NBC and Peacock. The game is also available to stream on Fubo.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be on the call, with Melissa Stark adding reports from the field for NBC.

49ers vs. Cowboys picks, predictions

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feel the 49ers vs. Cowboys matchup on "SNF" will shake out:

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 21, 49ers 20

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 23, Cowboys 21

Richard Morin: 49ers 30, Cowboys 27

Jordan Mendoza: 49ers 22, Cowboys 20

