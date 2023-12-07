49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro exchange apology

Cooler heads have prevailed between San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and the Philadelphia Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro.

Three days after Greenlaw and DiSandro’s sideline confrontation, the 49ers linebacker said the two have exchanged apologies.

"We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [Niners general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that," Greenlaw told reporters in his first interview since he and DiSandro were ejected for their sideline spat during the 49ers’ 42-19 win over the Eagles. "He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that."

The incident took place during the third quarter when Greenlaw tackled Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith near the Philadelphia sideline after a completion. Greenlaw lifted Smith off his feet and slammed the receiver to the ground. The excessive tackle drew a flag for unnecessary roughness. When Greenlaw stood up, Eagles players and staff members confronted him along the sideline. DiSandro put his hands on Greenlaw and then Greenlaw proceeded to stiff arm DiSandro as his hand appeared to make contact with the head of security’s face.

Upon review, both Greenlaw and DiSandro were disqualified from the game.

According to multiple reports, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Wednesday reminding them that the league prohibits “non-player personnel from making physical contact with, taunting, or directing abusive or insulting language toward opposing players, game officials, or others involved in a game.”

ESPN reported that the NFL is still reviewing the sideline dustup. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism on Wednesday that he thinks there will be no further discipline for Greenlaw.

Greenlaw is San Francisco’s second-leading tackler with 86 total tackles entering Week 14. The fifth-year linebacker has tallied 412 tackles in 58 career regular-season games.

“I think Dre's as good at it as anyone I've been around,” Shanahan said. “I think Dre is our enforcer. He is our most physical hitter.”

