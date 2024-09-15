Advertisement

49ers fans couldn't believe a ref outran their secondary on Justin Jefferson's 97-yard touchdown catch

andrew joseph
·2 min read
.
.

When J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury before his rookie year even had a chance to get started, it was reasonable to assume that the Vikings were going to take a major step back in 2024.

Well, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson apparently had other plans.

Coming off a dominant Week 1 win against the Giants, the Vikings looked ready for the Week 2 test against the defending NFC champion 49ers. It certainly helps when Darnold can just launch a pass from his own end zone and have Jefferson taking on an entire secondary.

We saw that in action on a stunning 97-yard touchdown catch and run in the second quarter.

I mean, wow. Jefferson is from another planet. Also, keep an eye on the official -- he got in his cardio on that play. That's some serious wheels.

NFL fans understandably in awe after that touchdown, and Niners fans couldn't believe a ref burned their secondary.

