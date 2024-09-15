49ers fans couldn't believe a ref outran their secondary on Justin Jefferson's 97-yard touchdown catch
When J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury before his rookie year even had a chance to get started, it was reasonable to assume that the Vikings were going to take a major step back in 2024.
Well, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson apparently had other plans.
Coming off a dominant Week 1 win against the Giants, the Vikings looked ready for the Week 2 test against the defending NFC champion 49ers. It certainly helps when Darnold can just launch a pass from his own end zone and have Jefferson taking on an entire secondary.
We saw that in action on a stunning 97-yard touchdown catch and run in the second quarter.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON 97 YARD TUDDY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0PJs9mheCK
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024
I mean, wow. Jefferson is from another planet. Also, keep an eye on the official -- he got in his cardio on that play. That's some serious wheels.
NFL fans understandably in awe after that touchdown, and Niners fans couldn't believe a ref burned their secondary.
This was how Twitter/X reacted
The ref was moving faster than our safeties good lord lol https://t.co/UhJwNrFGwJ
— trev (@BayAreaTrev) September 15, 2024
the ref tho.. sign that man https://t.co/nPkGdi3i37
— 🌊 Cameron 🌊 (@NPLM_) September 15, 2024
In the wake of "respectfully I'm not Garrett Wilson" this is even more insane https://t.co/B1m217ea3j
— Mike Barwin (@MikeBarwin) September 15, 2024
the ref: pic.twitter.com/dRppyt0vLe https://t.co/rGhKOhn96w
— ⊹ (@htvzn) September 15, 2024
Why was the back referee faster than both our safeties. That’s a problem. https://t.co/UWjwrfbqGR
— Crant (@CrantGohn) September 15, 2024
Dude is unreal. https://t.co/5VHytzMDyf
— Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) September 15, 2024
Im not tryna hear about “Jerry Rice” no more man this the GOAT https://t.co/FqKeLkZMk7
— 🏃🏾♂️ (@R3TROFLOW) September 15, 2024
This is one of the craziest sporting things I’ve ever seen omfgggg https://t.co/c3ksHraHRb
— 🌃 (@taybiIIionaire) September 15, 2024
