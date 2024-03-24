43 Wild Photos Of The Human Body That Made Me Do A Double Take

1.Have you ever wondered what it looks like on an MRI when people kiss? Well, here ya go, and don't blame me if you never want to kiss anyone again.

2.TIL that some people have fringed fimbriated folds — basically extra tissue under the tongue that never dissolved in the womb.

3.Here is what a heart that needs to be replaced looks like next to the healthy donor heart that's going in.

4.And this is what a heart beating outside of a body looks like.

5.Here's a close-up of a woman pregnant with triplets.

6.And in case you needed more proof that bodies are incredible, here are photos of a progression of a woman's pregnancy with triplets.

7.Here are the hands of someone with Marfan syndrome (a connective tissue–related disorder). They tend to have super-long fingers and limbs.

8.Some people with Marfan's also have eyes that do this.

9.Did you know it's possible to have a TON of extra teeth? It's called hyperdontia, and oftentimes it just means a few extra teeth — the case below is extreme.

10.Here's another photo of hyperdontia.

11.Here's a close-up of the human brain in a living patient.

12.Here's what it looks like to have triphalangeal thumb syndrome, where thumbs resemble fingers because they have three phalanges.

13.Here's an X-ray of how bad arthritis can get.

14.This is what it looks like to have a bad muscle cramp.

15.It's rare, but some people have hypertrichosis, also called "werewolf syndrome," where they grow excessive hair on parts of their body that literally makes them resemble a werewolf.

16.This is what it looks like to have Parkes Weber syndrome, where your blood vessels are malformed. Yep — those are blood vessels.

17.Here is what an eye without a pupil looks like.

18.Here's what exactly one year of hair growth looks like (a year earlier, she'd shaved her head).

19.This is what eyes look like in a super close-up.

20.Here's what it looks like even closer.

Story continues

21.Here are all the nerves related to the teeth, which *might* explain their sensitivity.

22.And here's a tooth in a hydraulic press that shows how strong teeth are.

23.Here is a terrifying teratoma — aka a tumor that can grow teeth and hair.

24.Speaking of tumors — you can also have a hair-growing tumor on your EYE, meaning your eye starts to grow hair. I'm sorry in advance for this image.

25.This is what milk ducts look like inside women's bodies.

QAI Publishing / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

26.Did you know that if your body produces too much keratin, your tongue can grow this?

27.One of the scariest disorders to me is fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, also called "stone man syndrome," in which skeletal muscles and connective tissue slowly turn to bone, and joints begin to fuse together.

28.Here's a photo of the disorder in a living person.

29.This person, who has hereditary multiple exostoses, aka hereditary multiple osteochondromas, also has extra bone growth — in this case, bone tumors that grow off longer bones, like the arm bones here.

30.This woman was electrocuted through her landline during a storm, and the pattern it created on her neck, known as a Lichtenberg figure, is honestly really cool (though I definitely have a new fear unlocked).

31.Another fear of mine is epidermodysplasia verruciformis, or "tree man" syndrome, where these growths that look like bark form on your body.

32.Bone cancer is also terrifying — check out what it did to this person's skull.

33.This is what Stevens-Johnson syndrome — wherein a rash forms on your skin, blisters, then sloughs off — looks like on someone's TONGUE. And it could happen to you. It's usually a reaction to medication.

34.Here's what it looks like when someone has compartment syndrome and essentially must have their skin left open to relieve pressure.

35.And here's what it looks like a year after it's healed.

36.Here's what it looks like to have your finger amputated — but the tiniest bit of the nail bed is left.

37.Here's what it looks like when you get Lyme disease from a tick bite.

38.Here's what can happen to your hand at extremely cold temperatures if you have cutis marmorata.

39.This is what it can look like to have complex regional pain syndrome, a form of chronic pain that can cause swelling.

40.Mirror foot syndrome is when people have feet resembling two mirrored feet fused together. It's extremely rare and usually treated with surgery if it impedes walking and wearing shoes.

41.Here's another example of polydactyly (when you have extra fingers or toes).

42.Here's what the skull of someone with Proteus syndrome — where your limbs and tissue, among other parts of your body, grow too much — looks like.

43.And finally, did you know that it's possible to have no nails? It's called anonychia congenita.

Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!