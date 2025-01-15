£42m star has ‘internally expressed’ desire to leave UCL giants after Arsenal interest – report

Ronald Araujo has ‘internally expressed’ his desire to leave Barcelona amid interest from Arsenal and Juventus this winter, according to Mundo Deportivo (page 6).

The Uruguay international has been heavily linked with an exit during the ongoing transfer window, and it has been reported that the Gunners are doing groundwork to land his signature.

Mundo Deportivo today report that the central defender has already decided to part ways with the Blaugrana in the face of interest from the Gunners and Bianconeri.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta recently admitted that Araujo is speaking with sporting director Deco and refused to rule out the prospect of the 25-year-old leaving.

Meanwhile, Sport (page 13) indicate that Barcelona will demand £42 million to part ways with Araujo.

Araujo to Arsenal speculation could be agent-driven

Araujo is one of the best central defenders in the Spanish top-flight. He has been a mainstay in the starting XI for Barcelona in the past, but his situation has changed.

Since his return from a hamstring injury, he finds himself behind Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in the pecking order. He faces competition from Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen.

The Blaugrana are also working on signing Jonathan Tah on a free transfer this summer. It is unsurprising that Araujo is pushing for a new challenge away from the Catalan giants.

Arsenal have been regularly linked to the player by Mundo Deportivo, but we don’t see the prospect of him joining. He would not want to sign as a back-up to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The speculation seems to be agent-driven to encourage Juventus to make an offer. The Bianconeri need to bolster their central defence after a long-term injury for Gleison Bremer.