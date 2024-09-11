The 41 players that Chelsea have moved out this summer listed with some unknown names

The 41 players that Chelsea have moved out this summer listed with some unknown names

You would not want the countless task of having to name all 41 players that Chelsea have moved on this summer, but one journalist decided to take it on.

Chelsea have been super busy this summer buying and selling players, and surprisingly there have been 41 players who have left the club whether it be permanent moves or loan moves.

Journalist Kieran Gill of The Daily Mail decided to list all of them and has included David Datro Fofana’s pending move to AEK Athens as well. This is not a done deal yet but it looks to be progressing anyway.

And I guarantee you that there are some names on here that you didn’t know about, or if you did, then you are doing better than me!

The 41 players out the door this summer

Gill wrote on X today:

‘By my reckoning, David Datro Fofana will become the 39th Chelsea player to be loaned, sold or released this summer. Loan to AEK Athens agreed with £20m option to buy.

‘Deep breath, the other 38 are: Thiago Silva, Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Dion Rankine, Charlie Webster, Jamie Cumming, Michael Golding, Omari Hutchinson, Lewis Hall, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Diego Moreira, Mason Barstow, Chinonso Chibueze, Tino Anjorin, Romelu Lukaku, Saheed Olagunju, Billy Gee, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Ted Curd, Dylan Williams, Alfie Gilchrist, Caleb Wiley, Luke Campbell, Andrey Santos, Gaga Slonina, Aaron Anselmino, Eddie Beach, Lesley Ugochukwu, Bashir Humphreys, Leo Castledine, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic, Ronnie Stutter, Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Angelo Gabriel.’

Gill then realised he missed a couple.:

‘Josh Brooking and Noah Hay would make it 41 alongside David Datro Fofana! With thanks to @CarefreeYouth and @karandhar89 for the shout.’