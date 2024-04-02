4 People Injured — Including 1 Seriously — After Trolley Cable Snaps at Texas Lake

Two adults and two girls fell about 25 feet in the Saturday accident at Eagle Mountain Lake near Fort Worth, authorities said

Four people were injured, including a mother and her two daughters, when a cable snapped on a trolley at a lake near Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday

The mother suffered "life-threatening" injuries and was air-lifted to a hospital in Fort Worth

The three others suffered broken bones and cuts after falling about 25 feet

Four people were injured, including a mother and her two children, when a cable on a trolley taking them from a cliffside house to a boat dock in Texas broke and the group fell about 25 feet on Saturday, authorities said.

First responders from multiple agencies arrived at the scene near Eagle Mountain Lake outside of Fort Worth around noon local time, Briar-Reno Fire Chief Moses Druxman told PEOPLE.

After falling onto a rocky area covered with cactuses, one female adult was in “life-threatening” condition and was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Related: Man Found Clinging to 60-Foot High Cliff in California Is Rescued by Helicopter — See the Video

The three others, all female, were seriously injured and transported by paramedics to the same hospital, Druxman said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As of this time, two remain hospitalized and two have been released," Druxman said on Tuesday. "The most critical patient has been upgraded to stable and those involved will face a long road to recovery from the incident."

Related: Utah Worker Hospitalized After Being ‘Buried Up to His Chin’ in 10-Foot Trench Collapse

The victims suffered broken bones and cuts, per Fox affiliate KDFW-TV.

According to ABC affiliate WFAA-TV, the trolley is about 50 years old, around the same age as the home on the property where the accident occurred.

Story continues

Related: Man Found Clinging to 60-Foot High Cliff in California Is Rescued by Helicopter — See the Video

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident, Druxman said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.