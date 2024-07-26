A view of a 3M Open sign off the 14th hole prior to the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Eighteen down, 54 to go in the second-to-last chance for those scrambling for the postseason.

Jacob Bridgeman is among those scrambling. The PGA Tour rookie, who entered the week at No. 135 in the FedEx Cup standings, made nine birdies Thursday and shot 63 to lead the 3M Open. A win this week would vault him into the top 70, where he needs to be in three weeks to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three playoff events.

Mackenzie Hughes is a shot back in solo second. Andrew Novak, Patrick Rodgers and Martin Trainer are tied for third at 6 under, two shots back. Defending champion Lee Hodges shot a 2-over 73.

The purse at the 2024 3M Opem is $8.1 million with $1.48 million going to the winner.

3M Open: Leaderboard | Photos | Merchandise

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 3M Open. All times listed are ET.

Friday tee times

Groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the 3M Open pic.twitter.com/PPlBzs2w7H — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 23, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the 3M Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, July 26

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m.

ESPN+: 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

NBC/Peacock:: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

NBC/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 3M Open 2024 Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch