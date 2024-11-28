30 NBA teams give thanks for 30 blessings - and no turkeys

It’s easy to be thankful in the best of times though still necessary to express appreciation. It’s not as simple to have gratitude in difficult times though it is a sign of a good soul to be grateful for the things one does have.

From the top of the NBA standings to the bottom, from the teams eyeing a deep playoff run to the teams plotting for the draft lottery, there is plenty to be thankful for this season.

Here, we’re thankful, among many things, for the players, coaches and staffers who help create wonderful moments throughout the season.

So, for 30 NBA teams, something each can be thankful for this holiday season.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are thankful for Jalen Johnson and the defense of Dyson Daniels. Johnson, 22, is averaging a double-double and career bests in points (19.4) and rebounds (10.4). Daniels, 21, leads the NBA in deflections (6.8) and steals (3.2) per game.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are thankful they didn’t break up the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing. They led Boston to a title last season and might do the same this season.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are thankful the Jets and Giants are so bad and so dysfunctional that they’re the focus of the backpage headlines. The two Cams — Thomas and Johnson — are both really nice, young pieces, but Ben Simmons is flubbing open layups and the Nets have not been able to find any consistency.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets are thankful for Brandon Miller’s development as a two-way player, especially coming off his 38-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, four-steal, one-block performance against Detroit on Nov. 21 (since it’s Thanksgiving, we’ll look the other way at the seven turnovers).

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are thankful Zach LaVine is playing the way he is (21.6 ppg and 4.3 apg) and his trade value is going back up.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are thankful for first-year coach Kenny Atkinson, who got the Cavs off to a 15-0 start – tied for the second-best start in NBA history – and ready to challenge Boston for the top spot in the East with the core four: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are thankful for big leads. The Mavericks are tied for most losses in clutch games (six) and had a stretch in the middle of the month in which they lost four games in a row, by margins of one, two (twice) and three points.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are thankful for unathletic looking 6-11 centers from Serbia. Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world, averaging 29.7 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 1.5 steals and shooting 56.8% from the field and 53.4% on 3-pointers.

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are thankful they redid their front-office and coaching staff, starting with president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon. Five weeks into the season, the Pistons already have half as many victories as they did all of last season.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry during a game against the Celtics.

The Warriors are thankful Stephen Curry is ageless, and that the departure of Klay Thompson ushered in the best depth in the NBA. On most nights, Curry, an outside early MVP candidate, remains the best player on the floor. On most nights, the Warriors have the deepest bench in the league with offseason addition Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, leading rebounder Kevon Looney and do-it-all guard Brandin Podziemski.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are thankful for a successful rebuild and a young team – led by Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Amen Thompson (all 23 or younger) – that boasts a promising present and future.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are thankful they play in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers have stumbled out of the gate after their Eastern Conference finals run last season benefitted from significant injuries to opponents. Indiana ranks 16th in offensive rating (after ranking second last year) but is still 9-10 and in prime position to compete for at least a play-in spot.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are thankful for the section of seats called The Wall and the 300-seat Clippers-fans only supporters’ section behind one of the baskets. Owner Steve Ballmer has a fun thing going at his brand-new Intuit Dome – and the Clippers have won six of their past seven games.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are thankful for Anthony Davis’ ascent into MVP territory (29.2 ppg, 11.5 rpg) and for LeBron James’ mind-boggling play at 39 going on 40 (22.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 9.3 apg).

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are thankful for two 2024 draft picks – No. 7 Zach Edey and No. 39 Jaylen Williams, both of whom are averaging just over 11 points.

Miami Heat

The Heat are thankful the Trail Blazers hated the proposed “Dame Package” that included Tyler Herro. Of NBA players with at least 100 3-point attempts, Herro – who leads Miami in scoring (24.2) by nearly seven points per game – ranks second in 3-point shooting percentage (45.2%) but is third overall in made 3-point attempts per game (4.4). Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a solid bench contributor, and Damian Lillard is shooting a career-worst 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are thankful that Giannis Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade – and he’s dominating at 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game and 61% shooting from the field. And Milwaukee is starting to win games, including seven of its past 10.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are thankful there’s still time to figure out chemistry. Julius Randle hasn’t necessarily meshed well at times with other players, Donte DiVincenzo has struggled to find his role and early returns on the Karl-Anthony Towns trade haven’t been great. That said, it’s still November, and chemistry takes time.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are thankful for Brandon Ingram, who is one of the few healthy Pelicans and is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

New York Knicks

The Knicks are thankful you haven’t heard much about James Dolan all season. Typically, when Dolan, the team’s owner, is in the news, it’s a sign of meddling – and not in a good way. The Knicks have won six of their past 10 and Dolan has let team president Leon Rose and William Wesley, a.k.a. “Worldwide Wes,” executive vice president and senior basketball advisor, shape New York into a serious, win-now contender.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are thankful for GM Sam Presti’s team-building prowess that puts them in position to be one of the best teams in the West for the next five seasons – and maybe longer.

Orlando Magic

The Magic should be thankful Paolo Banchero will return soon, and that Franz Wagner has broken out in Banchero’s absence. In his five games, Banchero (torn oblique) was averaging career bests in every major statistical category. The Magic lost their first four without Banchero but have since won 10 of 11. Wagner is averaging 27.0 points per game over Orlando’s last 11 and made the game-winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are thankful that Tyrese Maxey is the young leader who can tell Joel Embiid that Embiid needs to be a better leader through his actions.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns are thankful Kevin Durant (27.6 points per game, 55.3% shooting from the field, including 42.9% on 3s) is back from a calf injury.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are thankful for an effort defensively under coach Chauncey Billups – No. 5 in steals, No. 5 in blocks and No. 2 in turnovers committed by opponents.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are thankful they traded for DeMar DeRozan and for the continuing progression of De’Aaron Fox. Fox, who’s averaging 28.0 points per game, is clutch, motivated on defense and having a career year. The team’s trade for DeRozan, an absolute menace in the mid-range, has given Sacramento another weapon, another late-game scorer.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are thankful for Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama, and few things will make the NBA community smile more than seeing Popovich, who is recovering from a stroke, back on the sideline coaching Wembanyama, one of the game’s great young players.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are thankful for Toronto-born RJ Barrett who averages 22.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists and has five games with at least 30 points, including a season-high 39.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are thankful for their bench – No. 3 in the league in bench scoring at 41.8 points per game and led individually by John Collins’ 17.6 ppg and Jordan Clarkson’s 15.9 ppg.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are thankful for France – Frenchmen Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr are the future of the team. Coulibaly is on his way to becoming one of the better two-way players in the league.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 30 NBA teams give thanks for 30 blessings