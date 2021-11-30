The best gifts for men on sale you can still shop for Cyber Monday 2021
The Cyber Monday deals on gifts for men are still coming in hot, making right now the perfect time to get that special man in your life the perfect present. We know, we know—he's picky or insists he's got everything he needs already. That's where we come in: Reviewed's staff members have tested thousands of products all year long to help you find the best stuff money can buy. Many of these make amazing gifts for men, and what's more, a ton of our favorites are currently still on sale after Cyber Monday.
Whether he's in need of a new smartwatch to track his workouts or a top-rated drone for exploring, here are the best gifts for men still on sale this Cyber Monday 2021Trust us, any of the holiday gift ideas listed below will be sure to brighten his day come Christmas morning.
Just make sure to get your shopping done quickly though, you never know when your favorites might sell out!
Best gifts for men on still on sale for Cyber Monday 2021
Solo Stove Bonfire for $239.99 (Save $110): This product has more than 10,000 glowing reviews and a devoted following who praise its ease of use and quick-start capabilities.
Apple AirPods Pro for $197 (Save $52): No matter his reason, every guy appreciates a good pair of wireless earbuds and the AirPods Pro are some of the best for iPhone users.
AncestryDNA Kit from $59 (Save $40 to $50): AncestryDNA is one of the most well-known (and most popular) DNA kits available because it's very detailed and all he'll need to get started is a simple saliva sample.
Apple Watch Series 7 from $379 (Save $20): This watch has a big display, quick charging, and solid fitness tracking. It also can set reminders and timers to help keep your guy on track.
2 MasterClass memberships for $180 (Save $180): MasterClass is an e-learning platform in which extremely famous people present a series of video lectures about their working methods.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99): Now widely regarded as the best all-around noise-canceling headphones you can get, the Sony 1000XM4s offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully, and are supremely comfy for long flights, train rides, or just working at your desk.
Roku Ultra for $85.39 (Save $14.60): The Roku Ultra (2020 edition), our top-rated streaming device, costs a lot less than an Apple TV device, but it’s easier to use and works with all the major streaming services.
Potensic T25 for $154.99 (Save $35 with on-page coupon): This drone comes with an included 1080p camera and smart features like hovering, decent battery life, and a “Follow Me” mode.
Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle for $17.97 (Save $5.02): Of all the reusable water bottles out there, we recommend this one from Brita. Not only will it keep his water cold for hours on end but it also filters his water while he drinks.
Eufy Robovac 11S for $137.98 (Save $92.01): This Robovac picked up the most dirt per run in our testing and is incredibly quiet while it cleans.
For more great gifts for men keep scrolling ahead.
Gifts for men under $50
Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker from Amazon starting at $15.99 (Save $4)
Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon for $17.97 (Save $5.02)
Hunt A Killer starting at $22.49 a box with code FLASH25 (Save up to $7.50 on your first box.)
SterlingPro Double Wall French Press from Amazon for $35.13 (Save $1.85 with on-page coupon)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit with 16 Treatments and 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express Treatments at Amazon for $37.83 (Save $2.16)
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership from CDKeys for $39.99 (Save $20)
AncestryDNA Kit from Ancestry starting at $59 (Save $40 to $50)
Gifts for men under $100
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers from Adidas from $53.90 with code CYBERDEAL (Save up to $36.10)
Men's Tri-Block Marl Ankle 6-Pack from Bombas for $57 (Save $18)
Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Golf/Hunting Rangefinder at Amazon for $62.99 (Save $37 with on-page coupon)
Zwilling Pro 7-Inch Slim Chef's Knife at Nordstrom for $79.99 (Save $55)
Gifts for men under $150
GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit from Amazon for $114.94 (Save $35.05)
Gifts for men over $150
Gravity Blanket at Gravity for $150.50 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30 (Save $64.50)
Callaway Golf 2021 Chev Cart Bag at Amazon for $151.99 (Save $38)
Potensic T25 from Amazon for $154.99 (Save $15 with on-page coupon)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $248 (Save $101.99)
Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera from Amazon for $309.99 (Save $190)
TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED TV from Amazon for $699.99 (Save $99.01)
