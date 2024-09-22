3️⃣ questions ahead of the Milan derby this weekend 🇮🇹

Both Inter and Milan had big nights in the Champions League in midweek, and they now face off against each other at San Siro on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the three biggest questions ahead of an always highly-anticipated clash.

Could this game be crucial for Paulo Fonseca’s future?

AC-Milan-v-Venezia-Serie-A-1726763936.jpg

Milan have only won one of their opening four Serie A matches under Paulo Fonseca and – compounded by a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in midweek Champions League action – it’s been reported in the Italian press that his job could already be under threat.

Possible successors have already been put forward by the media as ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzić, Maurizio Sarri and even David Moyes, who has been out of work since leaving West Ham in the summer.

If that wasn’t enough already, Inter have won the last six Milan derbies by an aggregate scoreline of 14-2 and neither side has ever lost seven in a row in the history of the Derby della Madonnina in all competitions.

That all adds up to a lot riding on a game that is already big enough on its own, and Fonseca will have to find a way to get the best from a side that have yet to show real potential.

It seems like the club already have their finger on the trigger.

Can Lautaro Martínez get on the scoresheet after midweek rest?

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN-CITY-INTER-1726825457.jpg

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi sprang a surprise in midweek when he rested star striker Lautaro Martínez for the Champions League fixture with Manchester City.

The Argentine ace did make an appearance after 65 minutes, but should have saved enough energy to be fresh and sharp for the derby.

Martínez is yet to get off the mark this season, but a derby encounter would be the perfect time to kick-start his campaign.

Can he beat his last season’s exceptional tally of 24 Serie A goals?

Will this be a record-breaking derby?

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-TORINO-1726825551.jpg

Representatives from both Milan and Inter met with the mayor of the city earlier this month to discuss the a proposed project for renovating San Siro, rather than building a new stadium.

After that meeting, the mayor Giuseppe Sala confirmed that both parties had agreed not to proceed with the revamp, and so each Milan derby at San Siro from this point on will be one for supporters to cherish.

Reports in Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Sunday’s game could be a record breaking in terms of generated revenue, as the sold out clash is due to hit €7m in gate receipts.

The Serie A record currently stands at €6.6m, a figure that was set during Inter’s Derby d’Italia clash with Juventus back in 2019.

Whatever the money made, the Ultras are bound to put on a show with their creative pre-match choreography, just another reason to tune in to this high-stakes fixture.

