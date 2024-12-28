3 players ejected after scuffle in Mavericks-Suns game

There's never a dull moment in the NBA and Friday night was no different.

An on-court scuffle between members of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns led to multiple ejections in the second half.

The Mavericks had built up a 60-44 lead with 9:02 left in the third quarter when the fight broke out.

Here's what happened on Friday night:

Who was ejected after Mavericks-Suns fight?

Forwards Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington of the Mavericks were ejected for their role in the scuffle. Center Jusuf Nurkić of the Suns was also removed from the game for his actions.

What happened during Mavericks-Suns fight?

Nurkic was called for an offensive foul after hooking Mavericks center Daniel Gafford on a post move.

Nurkić then walked up to Marshall and initiated the fight by smacking Marshall in the head. Marshall would quickly retaliate by throwing a punch at Nurkić.

Washington interested himself in the matter by shoving the Suns’ big man to the ground.

The situation was mostly diffused after that and the players were ejected from the game.

The Mavericks won 98-89.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suns-Mavericks fight: 3 players ejected after scuffle