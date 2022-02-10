3 Major Royals Test Positive for COVID: Prince Charles, Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Spain's King Felipe

Prince Charles, Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Spain's King Felipe

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Maja Hitij/Getty; Handout/Casa Real/Getty

Prince Charles isn't the only royal to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

On Thursday, Clarence House announced that Queen Elizabeth's son was self-isolating and canceled a scheduled visit to Winchester after learning of his diagnosis. But he's not alone — both Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Spain's King Felipe VI announced this week that they also tested positive for COVID.

Queen Margrethe, who just celebrated her 50 year anniversary of becoming monarch, canceled plans to visit Norway after testing positive on Tuesday. The 81-year-old monarch displaying only mild symptoms and staying at Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg, according to her office.

Queen Margrethe became the first European sovereign to publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Being Monitored After Meeting with Prince Charles 2 Days Prior to His COVID Diagnosis

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Denmark's Queen Margrethe

King Felipe of Spain, 54, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after presenting "mild symptoms" the previous night. Following health guidelines, the Spanish monarch will remain in isolation for one week while continuing royal duties from his residence.

His office added that his family — wife Queen Letizia and daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia — do not present any symptoms and are continuing with their normal activities.

King Felipe of Spain

Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty King Felipe of Spain

King Felipe received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in May 2021.

The announcement of his diagnosis coincides with Spain's plan to drop outdoor mask mandates.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth, 95, is currently being monitored after Prince Charles, 73, met with his mother two days ago. The royal heir was at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently living, to hand out investiture honors on Tuesday.

queen elizabeth II and prince charles

Samir Hussein/Wireimage Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles

Story continues

A royal source confirms that the Queen is currently not displaying any symptoms.

The situation will continue to be monitored, but regular updates will not be provided on the Queen's health, the source adds.

Charles first tested positive for the viral disease at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. At the time, a spokesperson for the heir to the throne told PEOPLE that the prince was in "good spirits" and continued working at home amid "mild symptoms."