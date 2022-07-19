2nd of 2 men reported missing in Yukon backcountry found dead, says RCMP

Evan Russell's remains were found on July 1 after a search by Yukon RCMP, Yukon conservation officers and Yukon Search and Rescue. (Yukon RCMP - image credit)

One of two men reported missing in June after spending the winter in the Yukon wilderness was found dead, according to Yukon RCMP.

Evan Russell's remains were found on July 1 in a remote area, near Faro. He was 28 years old.

The discovery, confirmed by Yukon Coroner's Service (YCS), came six days after Mitchell Fichten, the other man, also 28, was found alive in a remote area, the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The two men left Faro last October to spend the winter in the Yukon backcountry. They were reported missing on June 14.

After finding Fichten in late June, police said they continued their search for Russell by boat and helicopter with conservation officers and Yukon Search and Rescue.

They discovered a camp where Russell was last known to be during the winter months, and found his remains.

"No criminal cause is suspected in Russell's death and YCS is continuing to investigate," the release states.